US treasury market trading disrupted due to ransomware attack on China's ICBC

A ransomware attack on the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trading in the US Treasury market on Thursday, but market sources said the impact appeared to be limited.

ICBC Financial Services said in a statement that the ransomware attack caused disruption to some systems and that it was conducting an investigation and “stepping up its recovery efforts”.

The bank said it has successfully cleared the US Treasury trades made on Wednesday and the repurchase agreements (repo) financing trades made on Thursday.

“In general, this event had a limited impact on the market,” said Scott Scream, executive vice president of fixed income and repo at broker-dealer Curvature Securities.

A booth of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is seen at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing in September 2020. Photo: Reuters

In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt an organization’s systems and demand ransom payment in exchange for unlocking them. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Although ransomware attacks have been on the rise in various sectors in recent years, they have rarely disrupted any major financial markets. Thursday’s incident is likely to raise questions about market participants’ cybersecurity controls and potentially lead to regulatory scrutiny.

Some market participants said trades routed through ICBC, China’s largest commercial lender by assets, were not settled due to the attack, affecting market liquidity. It’s unclear whether that contributed to the weak result at Thursday’s 30-year bond auction.

“There may have been some technical issues, as some participants were not able to fully access the market that day,” said Michael Gladchun, associate portfolio manager, Core Plus Fixed Income at Loomis Sales.

ICBC selected as bookrunner for Saudi Arabia’s US$11 billion syndicated loan

The Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that the US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) told members that ICBC had been hit by ransomware, which disrupted the US Treasury market by preventing it from settling trades on behalf of other market players. Has been interrupted.

“We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector players, in addition to federal regulators. “We will continue to monitor the situation,” a Treasury spokesperson said in response to a question about the FT report. SIFMA declined to comment.

The US Treasury market appeared to be functioning normally on Thursday, according to LSEG data.

According to data platform Statista, organizations globally detected 493.33 million ransomware attack attempts last year. Cybercriminal group Lockbit was the most prolific ransomware operator in 2022, according to the Center for Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis.

