US Treasury market poised for overhaul as vote on clearing looms

By Douglas Gillison, Laura Matthews and Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Wall Street’s top regulator was set to change the rules for the $26 trillion U.S. Treasury market on Wednesday, allowing it to approve more trades centrally while exempting some transactions by hedge funds. The need to reduce the build-up of systemic risk. Fund.

The five-member U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was scheduled to meet in Washington on Wednesday morning to consider the proposal, which first met a year ago as part of a broader effort to boost the resiliency of the Treasury market in the face of turbulence and liquidity shortages. Issued as such, when sellers and buyers have difficulty completing a transaction.

If adopted, the reforms would mark the most significant changes in the world’s largest bond market, the global benchmark for assets, in decades.

“It’s going to change the Treasury market landscape significantly,” said Angelo Manolatos, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities, citing “a lot of costs.”

He said the new rules could also increase systemic risks by concentrating risk in the clearinghouse.

The draft rules, which apply to cash treasuries and repurchase or “repo” agreements, were partly aimed at reining in debt-fueled bets by hedge funds and proprietary trading firms. These companies have accounted for a growing share of the market over the past decade, but are lightly regulated, allowing few insights into their activities.

Agreeing with concerns expressed by industry groups, SEC officials told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s vote that they had softened some of the provisions originally proposed in 2022.

Specifically, purchases and sales of Treasuries between broker-dealers who are members of clearing agencies and hedge funds or leveraged accounts will not require central clearing because central clearing in the “repo” market is largely avoided, officials said. Will cover the related risks.

A central clearger acts as a buyer for each seller, and as a seller for each buyer. Overall, only 13% of Treasury cash transactions are centrally cleared, referring to outright purchases and sales of those securities, a 2021 Treasury Department report estimated.

Under the new rule, central clearing agencies will also have to keep collateral held for their members separately from collateral held on behalf of their members’ clients.

Advocates of central clearing, including the SEC, say the rule makes markets safer, while critics say it increases costs and should take time to be phased out.

“It is important that policymakers not blindly manipulate the fundamentals (of the Treasury market),” Jennifer Hahn, head of global regulatory affairs at the Managed Funds Association, wrote in a Dec. 4 letter.

Another major issue is whether the SEC would require a minimum “haircut” on the collateral pledged against trades, which would increase trading costs and potentially reduce market liquidity. The haircut is a percentage cut from the collateral value.

“The implementation timeline is quite important,” said Gennady Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities USA. “And what are the haircuts? Those are the two big questions the market is asking.”

Industry practice shows that a large proportion of hedge funds trading in repo markets do not take any cuts, indicating that they are fueling the activity by using huge amounts of cheap debt.

According to the final version of the rule released on Wednesday, clearing agencies will have until March 2025 to comply with provisions on risk management, safeguarding of client assets and access to clearing and settlement services.

Their members will have until December 2025 to start central clearing of cash market treasury transactions and until June 2026 for repo transactions.

stabilize the market

The rule is part of a series of reforms designed to boost the resilience of the treasury market following the liquidity crisis. For example, in March 2020, liquidity nearly dried up as fear of the COVID-19 pandemic spread among investors.

In times of market stress, market participants submit higher volumes of transactions to clearing to limit their credit risk, DTCC said in a comment letter.

Jason Williams, director of US rates research at Citi, said there are benefits to having extra margin in the system but there are higher costs to balance it out.

“It’s going to be an interesting juggle,” he said.

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfus in New York; Writing by Michelle Price and Megan Davis; Editing by Richard Chang and Sri Navaratnam)

Source: finance.yahoo.com