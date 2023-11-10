Published: November 9, 2023 10:44 pm ET

The US branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was hit by a ransomware attack, reportedly causing disruption in the US Treasury market.

ICBC HK:1398, the world’s largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday that US-based ICBC Financial Services “experienced a ransomware attack, resulting in a disruption of certain internal systems” on Wednesday. The bank said the affected systems were immediately disconnected and isolated and law enforcement was notified.

ICBC 1398, the world’s largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday that US-based ICBC Financial Services “experienced a ransomware attack on Wednesday, resulting in the disruption of certain internal systems”. The bank said the affected systems were immediately disconnected and isolated and law enforcement was notified.

“We successfully cleared the US Treasury trades made on Wednesday (11/08) and the repo financing trades made on Thursday (11/09),” ICBC said.

Bloomberg News reported that the disruption caused some US Treasury transactions to fail to settle, and traders were asked to re-enter their deals. Reuters also reported disruptions in the Treasury market. Sources told the FT that the incident had some impact on liquidity, but overall the Treasury market was not affected.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association on Wednesday alerted its members about the cyberattack, the Financial Times reported. A Treasury Department spokesperson told the FT it was aware of the incident and was monitoring the situation.

According to Bloomberg and Reuters, cyber crime gang Lockbit is suspected in this attack. The same gang is suspected of carrying out cyberattacks on Boeing Co BA earlier this week, ION Markets earlier this year, which disrupted some derivatives trading, and global consulting giant Accenture ACN.

ICBC said its head office was not affected, nor were other domestic and overseas branches, including its New York branch.

Ransomware attacks, in which hackers gain control of an organization’s systems and hold it hostage for payment, have increased in recent years, targeting everyone from school districts to casinos to the U.S. Marshals Service .

Source: www.marketwatch.com