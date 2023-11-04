US Treasury crackdown: sanctions on crypto money launderer linked to Russian oligarch

In a significant step to combat sanctions evasion and illicit financial activities, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Ekaterina Zhdanova, a Russian citizen, for allegedly using crypto on behalf of Russian Involved in money laundering and transferring. The elite class.

According to the announcement, this action is in line with the G7’s commitment to closing loopholes that allow Russian state actors, oligarchs and proxies to exploit virtual currencies to evade international sanctions.

Crypto money laundering exposed

Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, accused key facilitators like Zhdanova of helping Russian oligarchs, ransomware groups, and other illicit actors evade U.S. and international sanctions through the misuse of cryptocurrencies. Emphasis on perceived role.

Nelson said the Treasury remains steadfast in its efforts to safeguard the global financial system against such exploitation and other risks within the crypto ecosystem.

Reportedly, Zhdanova’s involvement in obscuring the source of funds for a Russian client, enabling the transfer of more than $2.3 million to Western Europe through fraudulent investment accounts and real estate purchases attracted the attention of OFAC. .

Zhdanova’s services provided sanctioned Russian individuals access to Western financial markets that would otherwise be restricted due to US and international sanctions.

The US Treasury Department alleges that such illicit financial activities enable evasion of multilateral sanctions and undermine efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked war and aggression.

Using cryptocurrencies as a facilitator of large cross-border transactions, Zhdanova relied on entities that lacked anti-money laundering/counterfeiting financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) controls, including OFAC-designated Russian cryptocurrency exchange, Garantex Europe OU. Did.

Zhdanova used a variety of methods to transfer funds internationally, including cash transactions and leveraging connections with other money laundering associates and organizations.

Additionally, they used traditional businesses, such as a luxury watch company with global offices, to maintain access to the international financial system.

Additionally, it is alleged that Zhdanova conducted crypto exchange transfers on behalf of oligarchs moving internationally, facilitating the movement of more than $100 million into the UAE.

Unveiling of the plan

Zhdanova also provided tax residency services in the UAE to Russian clients, potentially participating in identity fraud. The service offers customers UAE tax residency, identity card and bank account, with payments made in cash or virtual currency, which are then transferred to overseas bank accounts at the customer’s discretion.

Specifically, Zhdanova’s services extended to individuals associated with the notorious Russian Ryuk ransomware group. Zhdanova allegedly embezzled approximately $2.3 million in suspected victim payments for the Ryuk ransomware affiliate, which has targeted numerous victims around the world, including the United States, particularly in the healthcare sector.

As a result of this action, all US persons must report any property or interests in property belonging to Zhdanova or any entity with direct or indirect ownership of her. Transactions involving such assets are generally prohibited unless authorized by OFAC.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com