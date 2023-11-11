US Treasury bonds are not ‘safe’

Ask any financial planner or Wall Street type and they will tell you that US Treasury bonds are the “safest” asset you can own.

In the halls of the financial establishment, the yield, or interest rate, on the 10-year Treasury is defined, literally and figuratively, as the “risk-free rate” of return.

At this point for anyone with eyes in the front of their head, the only real question is: Why?

US Treasury bonds haven’t been down just for a year or two.

Very few people will tell you this, but in reality they have been stinking for almost two generations. Even after the epic collapse of the last few years, they still don’t look good.

This is especially worrisome for retirees, because in most cases, bonds form the basis of their entire portfolio. Treasury bonds, municipal bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds, and high-yield bonds. They are all pretty much the same bag of crumbs.

Consider some sobering statistics: Investing in the 10-year U.S. Treasury note BX:TMUBMUSD10Y has lost a third of its value, in real, inflation-adjusted terms, in just three years. Investments in long-term Treasuries have lost almost half their value. They have fallen as much as US stocks fell during the global financial crisis.

10-year Treasury bonds have been a worse investment than gold bullion this year, last year, the year before that and through 2018.

And this is not a short-term phenomenon. Ten-year Treasuries have failed to keep up with inflation since the spring of 2008, before the collapse of Lehman Brothers. After inflation, since 2003, they have effectively made you no money: losing not one, but two decades in a row.

This is before tax on interest payments.

Ten-year Treasury notes have now proven to be a worse investment than plain gold bullion since the time of the first Gulf War in 1990. Really. Based on data from New York University, if you invested $10,000 in a 10-year Treasury in the early 1990s, you’d have a little more than $20,000 today (measured in constant dollars, meaning adjusted for inflation). happens later).

Gold bullion figure for the same period: $23,000. This is approximately 15% more.

Incidentally, most of the people who are telling you that US Treasury bonds are “safe” are also saying that gold is a speculative, risky asset. Many of them were also telling you to expect 5% per year from Treasury bonds “in line with the historical average,” even when the yields on those bonds were only 2% or less.

Normally, after such a long, disappointing period of underperformance, you would think that the investment probably looks cheap and like a good buy. But is it so?

In the short term, quite possible. Treasuries could prove to be an excellent trade over the next six months or year, especially if the US economy goes into recession.

But as a long-term investment?

Even after all this disastrous performance, buying a 10-year Treasury bond today is clearly betting that inflation will ease any day and then stay low. Based on the so-called “break-even”, which compares the returns on regular Treasury bonds and inflation-protected Treasury bonds, anyone buying a regular 10-year Treasury is assuming that inflation will average 2.3% over the next decade. .

good luck with that.

Anyone betting on this should turn their attention away from the Federal Reserve, which has for years monopolized the attention of the bond market and what we call the modern American political system.

The Republican presidential candidates who bothered to participate in the latest debate all talked about miraculous economic growth and painless, invisible ways to reduce the skyrocketing deficit without increasing taxes or hurting anyone in the middle class. Promised to spell cost savings.

Meanwhile, even though Social Security’s accounts are already short of funding equal to the size of U.S. GDP, Democrats are still willing to propose ways to increase benefits.

Chicago-based money manager Josh Strauss says it well. “On one side you have the Democrats, who want to tax and spend, and on the other side you have the Republicans, who want to tax and spend. American citizens have become completely accustomed to a government that spends a lot of money, and they think it can do the same with lower taxes.

There’s a term for this in the UK: “cakeism”, which means a political program based on having your cake and eating it. Do the following? Spend more? Why choose one when you can have both! The UK government is no better than the US, but at least they have the sense to call out BS on their political class. Here in America, someone can present an entire political program based on cakeism, and the audience simply applauds.

The results are clear for all to see. The federal government is currently running a larger budget deficit in relation to the economy than during Franklin Roosevelt’s Great Depression: 5.9% of GDP today, compared to 5.8% in 1934.

This is during a period when unemployment is at historic lows, businesses can’t find workers and the Fed is desperately trying to slow growth to control inflation. And yet in this environment, we clearly need massive budget deficits. More cake all around.

In its most recent report, the Congressional Budget Office predicted that these deficits would decline to 5% of GDP by 2027, and then increase again each year to 6.4% by 2033 and more than 8% by 2043. . Reaching 10.0 percent of GDP in 2053.”

This, incidentally, is based on the assumption that the 2017 Trump tax cuts will all expire in 2026. How likely is this?

The federal budget is not a sea of ​​red ink but an ocean, stretching as far as the eye can see. According to the latest data from CBO, the official national debt is already 98% of annual GDP. It is expected to reach a new record high of 107% by 2029, surpassing the total level required by previous generations to defeat the Great Depression, Mussolini, Hitler and Hirohito, in quick succession. It aims to reach 180% of GDP by 2053.

The US Treasury Department said in a report published earlier this year that the current value of the projected US federal deficit for the next 75 years is $80 trillion in today’s money. This is close to 400% of GDP.

Nothing to see here, folks. move along.

Oh, and that doesn’t even include interest costs.

Strauss and his fellow managers at Appleseed Mutual Fund recently commented on this in their annual letter to investors. He said the volatility of the US bond market has tripled in the last two years.

The reason? America’s loss. “It appears to us that the large federal deficit is putting pressure on investors’ ability and/or willingness to buy into the large and growing Treasury bond issuance,” they wrote.

Foreign governments, especially those of China and Japan, are no longer buying as much as they used to. The Fed, another former buyer, is now selling large amounts of Treasuries. The federal government, meanwhile, is “well positioned to borrow,” Strauss and his fellow managers wrote, “raising $1.7 trillion in 2023.” [to date]80% more than in 2022.”

Meanwhile, he said, the federal government – ​​almost alone among major borrowers – failed to take full advantage of the low interest rates created by the pandemic by refinancing all of its debt at long-term rates. As a result, Appleseed managers wrote, “about 29% of federal debt maturing in the next year will need to be refinanced from near-zero costs to interest-rate costs of 4.8%-5.6%, depending on the term.” The bonds were auctioned.”

In 2022, only 8% of federal spending went toward interest on the national debt. This year it will be 14% – more than spending on the Defense Department or Medicaid. They calculate that on the current trajectory, this will grow to about 40% within 30 years.

When I spoke to Strauss, he emphasized the notion that it is difficult to make mistakes. Given where our entire political system is today, there’s really only one way out of this conundrum.

inflation.

“No one will cut the army. We are fighting two wars,” he says. “We’re not going to cut Social Security and Medicare [politicians] Want to be re-elected. What is going to happen – the only option is inflation.

While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wants less inflation, the rest of the establishment wants more of it. They need it. The only way to quadruple the inflationary cycle. This reduces the real value of the US national debt in real, purchasing-power terms.

It’s no coincidence that one of the ways people in Washington want to cut Social Security benefits is to mess with inflation calculations while pretending not to do so. Your benefits will increase every year, but the prices will increase even more.

Over the past two years, the national debt has increased by 15% when measured in plain US dollars. But over the same period, those dollars have lost about 15% of their purchasing power.

There is no magic involved. That cycle quadruples only because someone loses. That Someone: Investors in US Treasury bonds.

As we have seen.

And corporate bonds also face a similar challenge. Baa-rated corporate bonds currently offer interest rates that are 2% above the rate on 10-year Treasuries. By historical standards, this is a low prevalence. If you think the 10-year Treasury is a bad deal, the same is true for corporate bonds. Maybe even more so, because they are likely to be impacted if we get a recession or financial crisis, as happened in 2008 and 2020.

Where does this leave investors? Even though Powell is promising to do whatever it takes to reduce inflation, the rest of the establishment needs it. You have to understand that there’s a good chance they’ll get what they want – with the tacit collusion of voters who want to have their cake and eat it too.

Like the inflation of the 1970s, energy stocks may perform well. Agriculture and mining stocks may perform well. Real estate may perform well. Gold may perform well. Inflation-protected bonds may perform well. Stocks can perform well, especially in companies with strong pricing power. If this scenario plays out, one of the worst performing assets would be long-term Treasury bonds.

Something worth trading for the rally? Sure. But something that is “safe” and “risk-free”? no chance.

Also read: How to Use Tips to Build Retirement Assets

And: 5% CDs and savings accounts are great, but ‘you’ll have to pay a lot of it in taxes.’ Here’s how to prepare.

Source: www.marketwatch.com