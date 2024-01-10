US trade deficit in November was $63 billion, but that’s not the point

Basic arithmetic courtesy of some fresh data Tuesday morning from the Commerce Department: In November, the United States exported about $254 billion of goods and services to other countries, and in the same month, we imported $317 billion of goods and services. Imported. from other countries.

​Subtract 4, borrow 1 from 3… According to my math, that means the United States had a trade deficit of $63 billion that month – that is, exports minus imports.

​A trade deficit of $63 billion in a month does not look good. And by this coming November, when the whole presidential election thing happens, I bet you’ll be hearing a lot more about it. But most economists are not too worried.

The first thing you should know about the trade deficit is that as long as it’s not much higher than it is now, it doesn’t really matter to the overall U.S. economy, said Scott Lincicome, an economist at the Cato Institute.

This happens mostly because when Japan sells us a sedan or France sells us a bottle of Pinot, they usually send those dollars back to the US, either investing in a new factory or buying government debt. Are, he said.

The second thing you should know is Tuesday’s news that the trade deficit has narrowed in November. This isn’t necessarily a good thing – it means we’re buying less stuff.

“Competitively, a growing trade deficit is typically associated with stronger economic growth in the United States,” Lincicome said.

Although the overall trade deficit figure is not that good, the bilateral trade deficit tells economists something about changes in geopolitics.

“The trade deficit with China has declined recently. And then, people will say, ‘Well, that’s great.’ But in reality, it is moving to other places,” said Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Tariffs and nearshoring policies mean we are buying less from the Chinese but more from countries like Vietnam and Mexico.

Not that Lovely expected to hear so many niceties heading into campaign season. He said candidates use the trade deficit to present the picture they want.

And politicians tend to paint things in black and white.

Source: www.marketplace.org