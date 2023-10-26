US third quarter economic growth seen fastest in nearly 2 years

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy grew in the third quarter at the fastest pace of any quarter in nearly two years, again defying grave warnings of a recession, as higher wages from a tight labor market helped boost consumer spending. Have helped.

The Commerce Department’s advance estimates of third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday are expected to show a rebound in residential investment after nine consecutive quarters of decline. Business investment is believed to have slowed due to reduced incentives to build factories. President Joe Biden’s administration has taken steps to encourage more semiconductor manufacturing in the US

While the anticipated strong growth momentum seen last quarter is likely not sustainable, it will demonstrate the economy’s resilience despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Still, growth could slow in the fourth quarter due to the United Auto Workers strike and millions of Americans resuming student loan payments.

Most economists have revised their forecasts and now believe the Fed may make a “soft-landing” for the economy, citing expectations that the July–September period will reflect second-quarter strength in worker productivity and unit labor costs. will continue to decline.

“We’re seeing exactly the opposite (of a recession),” said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. “The US consumer, the biggest engine of the US economy, appears to have had a mid-year resurgence, largely due to improved confidence over the summer due to the stock market rally and stable gasoline prices.”

Gross domestic product is likely to have grown at an annual rate of 4.3% last quarter, which would be the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The economy grew at a 2.1% pace in the April-June quarter, well above what Fed officials consider a non-inflationary growth rate of about 1.8%.

Estimates ranged from as low as a 2.5% rate to as high as 6.0%, a wide margin indicating that some input data will be published, including September durable goods orders, goods trade deficit, wholesale and retail inventory numbers. Same time as the GDP report.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, was likely the main driver, with Americans purchasing long-durable goods such as motor vehicles as well as attending concerts. It appears that spending on goods has increased significantly as prices have decreased.

A strong labor market has supported consumer spending. Although wage growth has slowed, it is increasing slightly faster than inflation, increasing the purchasing power of households. Growth in consumer spending is expected to exceed 4.0% after growing at just a 0.8% pace in the second quarter.

speed bump ahead

Student loan repayments resumed in October, which economists estimated at about $70 billion, or the equivalent of about 0.3% of disposable personal income, and could lead to a reduction in spending. Although additional savings accumulated during the pandemic are abundant, they are largely concentrated among higher-income households.

As low-income consumers increasingly rely on credit to finance purchases, higher borrowing costs are increasing credit card defaults.

As a result, some economists see a sharp recession all around. Others are not too concerned, noting that jobs are constantly being created in the labor market.

“We’ve seen scary headlines about credit card debt growing very quickly, but it’s declined significantly during the pandemic,” said Luke Tilley, chief economist at the Wilmington Trust in Philadelphia. “When you look at it as part of people’s monthly flow of income, it’s actually quite normal. I don’t think we’ve reached the point where it’s the canary in the coal mine.”

The labor market’s resilience should be evident in a separate report from the Labor Department on Thursday, which is expected to show a modest increase last week in the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits from a nine-month low the previous week.

The GDP data will likely not influence near-term monetary policy as financial conditions have already tightened with US Treasury yields rising while the stock market sold off.

Financial markets expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged from October 31 to November. 1 policy meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch. Since March, the US central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to a 5.50% range from the current 5.25% through March 2022.

“I think (the strong GDP report) has already factored into their thinking,” said Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior economist at BNP Paribas in New York. “It has been our view that we have reached the terminal rate for this business cycle.”

Last quarter’s growth was offset by a small trade deficit, driven by strong exports and increased inventory investment. The auto strike, which began in mid-September, was not expected to have any impact. But the labor dispute, which is costing auto makers millions of dollars a week, could weigh on growth in the fourth quarter.

“I see a surge in momentum because of the strikes,” said Brian Bethune, an economics professor at Boston College. “But I don’t think all of a sudden we’re going to be thrown overboard.”

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by David Gregorio)

