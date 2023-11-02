US teens inspired by social media influencers to start businesses

While starting a business is attractive to teens, many expressed concerns. Credit: Gowithstock via Shutterstock.

New research from Junior Achievement USA and EY shows that teens are inspired to start their own businesses by social media influencers and successful businessmen they see in the media.

In a survey of 1,003 13 to 17 year olds across the US, three in four (76%) would be likely to consider becoming entrepreneurs.

In terms of what type of business teens are interested in starting, 16% said “social media influencer/content creator” and 14% said “a retail shop or store.”

Although starting a business is attractive to teens, many expressed concerns, with almost one in three (30%) saying it is too risky. Nearly a quarter (23%) said there wasn’t enough money in it, while 11% thought it might not suit their personality or skills.

Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA, commented: “Social media influencers and celebrity culture have a big impact on teens. “This may help explain why we are seeing such a high level of interest in entrepreneurship.”

Another reason for members of Gen Z to want to own their own business may be their perceived lack of control over their personal finances. Nearly three out of four Gen Z-ers say they will change their spending habits in 2023 due to rising prices.

For National Entrepreneur Month in November 2023, Junior Achievement and EY are providing entrepreneurship-themed educational experiences to high school students to create a point of entry for students, volunteers and teachers across the US.

Source: www.retail-insight-network.com