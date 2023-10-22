US tech giants to make £62 billion profit

Revenue generated by giant companies is estimated to total £324 billion

Earnings season is likely to prove an ‘eye-opener’ for Wall Street, sending stocks higher

Amazon’s revenue is projected to grow 11% in the three months to the end of September

US tech giants are set to shake off global market gloom this week as they kick off a bumper earnings season, expected to post profits of £62bn.

Revenue generated by the giants – Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple – is estimated to total £324 billion.

It comes as broader markets are hit by fears over the conflict in the Middle East and interest rates.

Government bonds are under pressure, creating difficulties for public finances as well as investors.

But Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities said the tech earnings season is likely to prove an ‘eye-opener’ for Wall Street, sending stocks higher.

“The tech world is poised for a strong earnings season,” Ives said. ‘The macro story is dominating the biggest technology revolution in 30 years.’

Ives argues that developments in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating another ‘1995 moment’ – when it became clear that the Internet would have a major impact on business and society. Companies like Amazon and Alphabet, which provide cloud services that allow remote access to computing resources, will benefit from making products AI-enabled.

Businesses including Alphabet and Microsoft are also directly involved in AI platforms, with Microsoft being a major investor in OpenAI – which operates the AI ​​platform, ChatGPT. Alphabet-owned Google has created its own AI tool called Bard.

Technological progress is not without obstacles for the companies involved. Sophie Lund-Yates at Hargreaves Lansdown said growth at Amazon’s cloud division AWS has slowed and the market will be ‘looking for signs that performance will pick up again’ when results are published on Thursday.

Forecasts compiled by Refinitiv suggest Amazon’s revenue will rise 11 percent to £116 billion in the three months to the end of September, pushing profits up by £5 billion.

And Amazon appears to be optimistic – hiring 250,000 workers for the Christmas period in the US.

‘This shows that management is confident about the consumer outlook,’ Ms Lund-Yates said.

However, for Microsoft, cloud computing could cause a slowdown in its traditional business of selling Windows software, he said.

But again, growth will be the big picture, with revenues of £44.7bn and profits of £16.3bn pegged by analysts.

Meta – owner of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram – expects quarterly profit to reach £7.6 billion, with Alphabet taking a profit of £15.1 billion.

But Apple, which reports next week, is expected to see sales decline to £73bn, although its bottom line is set to remain ahead of the rest at around £18bn.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk