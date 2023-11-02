US streaming stocks surge as Roku signals market recovery

File photo A video sign displays the logo of Fox-backed video streaming firm, Roku Inc., in Times Square following the company’s IPO on the Nasdaq market in New York, US, on September 28, 2017. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Acquires licensing rights

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Shares of big media firms including Paramount Global (PARA.O) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) rose more than 9% on Thursday after streaming device maker Roku signaled a boom in the advertising market. Hui.

Roku (ROKU.O), whose shares surged nearly 30%, delivered a surprise third-quarter core profit and reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday.

The results bode well for streamers as they all have ad-supported tiers that would benefit from increased spending by marketers. Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Netflix (NFLX.O) rose 2.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

“We believe the secular shift to top linear TV advertising dollars has accelerated,” analysts at DA Davidson said.

The improvement in advertising trends is in line with signs of a comeback in advertising businesses indicated by results from Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Meta (META.O) and Snap (SNAP.N) in recent days.

Concerns about the fallout from Hollywood strikes by writers and actors have weighed on studio shares this year, whose advertising revenues have also come under pressure due to the uncertain economy.

Charlie Cooley, president of Roku, said that “video advertising continues to surge from the second quarter to the third quarter.”

A beneficiary of the pandemic-driven shift toward streaming-based content consumption, Roku has also shifted from emphasizing more original content on its own streaming channel to attracting customers and advertisers.

“What really stood out to us was the growth in profit, with adjusted EBITDA turning positive two quarters earlier than expected — which is important in our view for building long-term interest and valuation support,” said JPMorgan analyst Corey Carpenter. Is.”

Excluding items, Roku reported a core profit of $43.4 million in the third quarter, while analysts were expecting a core loss of $31.4 million, according to LSEG data.

According to LSEG data, the 35 brokerages covering the stock have an average rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $83.50.

