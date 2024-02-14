US stocks zig-zag higher after Wall St selloff; Nvidia overtakes Alphabet in terms of market cap

(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

Lift increased due to cost cuts, fourth quarter profit decreased

Uber hits record high on $7 billion share buyback plan

Robinhood beats surprise Q4 profit, revenue forecasts

Crypto stocks surge, Bitcoin crosses $1 trillion market cap

Indices up: Dow 0.14%, S&P 0.44%, Nasdaq 0.57%

(Updated at 11:34am ET/1634 GMT)

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

14 February (Reuters) –

Wall Street edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after a selloff in the previous session on heated inflation reports, while Nvidia topped Alphabet’s market value to become the third-most valuable US company.

Nvidia overtakes Alphabet

Market capitalization

Just days before the poster child of the AI ​​boom reports fourth-quarter results. Nvidia shares were up 0.7% while the Google-parent lost 0.2%.

“If AI is really going to be a game changer for the world, Nvidia is going to be at the forefront of all that,” said Dennis Dick, founder and market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.

Rate-sensitive megacap Meta Platform and other chip stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm rose between 1.8% and 2.5%.

The index fell to a one-week low on Tuesday and the blue-chip Dow recorded its worst day in 11 months as core consumer prices in January remained nearly double the Fed’s 2% target, prompting investors to raise their rates. were forced to reevaluate expectations of cuts. ,

Providing some comfort were Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee’s comments that the path to a return to the 2% inflation target is still on track, even if price increases are a bit steeper than expected, and the central bank doesn’t have to wait too long. Must be careful of. Before the rate cut.

“I think the inflation trend is still very favorable for this market and a lot of people who are still short invested in this market are taking advantage of the decline,” Dick said.

Euphoria over the early start of monetary policy easing had fueled a Wall Street rally since November, paving the way for a bull market for the S&P 500 this year.

However, policymakers may have to wait a little longer for more evidence of a resilient US economy easing price pressures.

The CME FedWatch tool showed bets for at least a 25-basis-point rate cut in May were at 35%, up from 63% the week before, while expectations for June were at 81%.

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 54.02 points, or 0.14%, at 38,326.77, the S&P 500 was up 21.70 points, or 0.44%, at 4,974.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 89.70 points, or 0.57%. %, at 15,745.30.

Uber gained 11.7% to hit a record high, boosted by a $7 billion share buyback plan, while the industrials rose 1%, leading regional gains. The small-cap Russell 2000 index also rose 1.2%.

Lyft rose 32.9% after the ride-hailing platform beat profit estimates and said it would generate positive free cash flow for the first time in 2024.

Robinhood Markets jumped 9.4% after a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

Crypto stocks such as Coinbase, Marathon Digital and Riot rose between 10.8% and 12.4% as Bitcoin’s market cap surpassed $1 trillion for the first time since Nov. 21.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by a 4.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 57 new highs and 51 new lows.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

