US stocks will continue to fall, yen passes key level: market down

(Bloomberg) — Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index fell in Asian trading after U.S. stocks fell on poor corporate earnings. Currency traders were on edge after the yen fell to a new low for the year.

Most read from Bloomberg

U.S. equities contracts slipped after Meta Inc. declined in after-market trading after the company said its earnings for 2024 were uncertain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index already fell 2.5% on Wednesday, weighed down by Google parent Alphabet Inc. The disappointing cloud figures of and Texas Instruments Inc. Recession forecasts.

Treasury yields rose the most in Asia on Wednesday as sales of five-year notes fell on weak demand, raising concerns over the size of an auction to be announced next week. The return of rising oil prices helped send 10-year yields back up to 5% in the last session.

“The most important number is the 10-year yield,” Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street, said on Bloomberg Television. “And that 10-year yield is not stable right now.”

Meanwhile, currency traders will remain cautious after a rise in Treasury yields pushed the Japanese yen to new lows this year. The move raises the threat of intervention from authorities in Tokyo, who have repeatedly said they would not rule out any option to curb excessive measures. Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that officials are closely monitoring the currency’s movements.

Oil in West Texas Intermediate was trading near $85 a barrel after rising 2% in the previous session. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was in a fight for its survival, and preparations were being made for an invasion. This comment has again increased the war premium in the price of oil which had been declining for the past few sessions.

the story continues

In Asia, benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and Japan fell in early trading, while stock futures in China and Hong Kong gained after Beijing unveiled more measures to stimulate the economy. The Golden Dragon Index, an indicator of Chinese shares in the US, fell more than 2%.

fiscal instability

Wall Street was grappling with a batch of corporate earnings that sent stocks lower on Wednesday amid rising Treasury volatility. Traders also tracked US President Joe Biden’s latest comments after he asked Israel to delay its offensive so more hostages held by Hamas could be freed.

“The question now turns to earnings because earnings drive stock prices,” said Howard Ward, chief investment officer of Growth Equities and portfolio manager of Gabelli Funds. “This is where the rubber meets the road. A recession will result in higher unemployment, lower consumer spending, slower GDP growth and lower earnings, which means lower stock prices.”

Long-term US yields outperformed those of shorter-maturity bonds – a process known as a “massive rally”.

Economists often look to the Treasury market for clues about when a recession might hit. In particular, they examine the so-called yield curve. When it “reverses”, as it has been doing since mid-2022, it almost always means a recession is looming. But by mid-2023, the curve began to “disintegrate” – or steepen in industry parlance – thus raising questions about whether the US had managed to avoid a recession or whether one was about to begin.

Read: ‘Big’ knife falling on bond market: Watchdog

Elsewhere, gold remained on the rise and traded above $1,900 an ounce.

Major events of this week:

European Central Bank interest rate decisions; President Christine Lagarde held a press conference on Thursday

US wholesale inventories, gross domestic product, US durable goods, initial jobless claims, pending home sales, Thursday

Intel, Amazon earnings, Thursday

China industrial profits, Friday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US PCE Deflator, Personal Spending and Income, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil earnings, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% at 9:47 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 index fell 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9%. Nasdaq 100 index fell 2.5%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s topics fell 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.9%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0563

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.10 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3296 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6289

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $34,472.46

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,783.65

bond

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.96%

Japan’s 10-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.875%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose 11 basis points to 4.83%

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,984.03 an ounce

This story was generated with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: finance.yahoo.com