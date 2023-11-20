(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

Microsoft ousted OpenAI CEO set to join company

Bristol Myers steps down as trial of Bayer’s anti-clotting drug fails

Futures: Dow down 0.05%, S&P down 0.02%, Nasdaq up 0.04%

(Updated at 8:21am ET/1321 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

20 November (Reuters) –

Wall Street was off to a slow start on Monday as investors waited for more clues about when the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates, while Microsoft benefited from the news that former OpenAI head Sam Altman Will join the software giant.

Microsoft shares rose about 1% before the bell after CEO Satya Nadella said Altman is set to join the company to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Other megacap stocks were mixed, with Nvidia finishing 0.8% higher, while Alphabet slipped 1.0%.

The three major US stock indexes have made a stellar comeback in November and posted gains for a third consecutive week on Friday as evidence of softening US inflation supported the Fed’s interest rate hike.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now just 2% off its high in July this year.

“(The rally) is over nicely because we were very bullish on the idea that they (the Fed) were going to cut interest rates,” said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Cass Capital Advisors.

“You’ll see some consolidation in the market over the next few weeks before we get that typical year-end seasonal Santa rally.”

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders view the Fed as almost entirely likely to keep interest rates unchanged in December, and have begun to price in a rate cut as soon as March.

While several catalysts will dictate direction for equities this week, lower trading volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday will also impact market movements.

Chip designer Nvidia is scheduled to report quarterly results on Tuesday, ending third-quarter earnings season for the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap companies.

The Fed is expected to release minutes of its November meeting on Tuesday, which will be parsed for clues on the direction of US interest rates. Black Friday sales will provide an assessment of the state of US consumer spending.

At 8:21 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 17 points or 0.05%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 1 point or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 5.75 points or 0.04%.

Among other movers,

bristol myers squibb

Fell 4.5% premarket as Germany’s Bayer halted late-stage trials of a new anti-clotting drug on Sunday, hurting investor confidence in all companies developing drugs in the same class.

equipment rental company

United Rental

Britain’s Ashtead Group slipped 4.4% after disappointing profit forecast.

