Caterpillar declines on signs of slowing machinery demand

Pinterest rises on quarterly profit, revenue declines

Sarepta declines over muscle disorder therapy failure

Indices: Dow down 0.10%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.29%

(Updated at 11:47am ET/1547 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan

31 October (Reuters) –

Wall Street’s main indexes struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting while assessing the latest batch of earnings reports.

Megacap growth stocks, which had gained more than 1% on Wall Street on Monday, were in decline on Tuesday.

Meta Platform, Microsoft and Alphabet fell between 0.4% and 1%.

Nvidia fell 2.6% after a report said the latest US sanctions could force the chip designer to cancel billions of dollars of orders placed with China.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in the green, with real estate rising 1.2% and leading gains, while communications services declined 0.4%.

The Fed began a two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at the end of the meeting, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The Fed’s comments on Wednesday and Friday’s monthly payroll reports will be important in assessing how long monetary policy can remain accommodative.

“It’s a pretty trendless and friendless market today. Everyone is waiting for the Federal Reserve’s decision and the employment report on Friday,” said Hugh Johnson, president and chief economist at Hughes Johnson Economics.

“Investors have been worried since the end of July as the probability of a hard landing has increased. That’s why there is so much focus on (the Fed) today.”

The data is showing a solid

increase

A rise in US labor costs in the third quarter has raised concerns that the Fed may keep interest rates high for longer.

On the earnings front, heavy-machinery maker Caterpillar fell 5.8% as signs of slowing machinery demand led to a decline in quarterly earnings.

pharmaceutical company

amgen

Sales of some high-profile drugs fell 3.7% in the third quarter as sales were lower than expected.

Of the 279 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, more than 78% have beaten analyst estimates, according to LSEG data. Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to rise 4.9% in the third quarter.

US stocks posted losses for the third straight month, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on track for their biggest October percentage declines since 2018.

At 11:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 33.53 points, or 0.10%, at 32,895.43, the S&P 500 was up 0.09 points, or 0.00%, at 4,166.91, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.01 points, or 0.29%. %, at 12,752.48.

Pinterest jumped 18.6% as the image-sharing platform beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

VF Corp fell 14.1% after the Vans sneaker maker withdrew its annual forecast, while Arista Networks lifted its fourth-quarter revenue outlook by 8.5%.

Sarepta Therapeutics fell 41.7% due to the failure of its muscle disorder gene therapy in late-stage trials. Shares of Sarepta customer Catalent also fell 16.9%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 190 new lows.

(Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Soumyadeb Chakraborty, Shaunak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

