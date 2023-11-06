(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

Tesla follows up on reports of making a 25,000 euro car

Dish Network suffers revenue loss in third quarter

Futures: Dow flat, S&P up 0.09%, Nasdaq up 0.12%

(Updated at 8:29 am ET/1329 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes were set to move higher at the open on expectations of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, while investors prepared for comments by several policymakers later in the week.

Wall Street’s main indexes recorded their best weekly performance in nearly a year on Friday, boosted by a drop in US Treasury yields as a weaker-than-expected monthly payrolls report raised hopes the Fed could start cutting rates next year. Is.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady in December, while pricing in a nearly 80% chance that the first policy easing will come in June.

Such expectations will be tested this week as market participants anticipate the views of a group of Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, in the coming days.

Other speakers include voting members of the Federal Reserve Board such as Governor Lisa Cook, New York Fed President John Williams and Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year Treasury note, which fell to a five-week low on Friday, rose to 4.616% on Monday.

“The one thing that needs to happen for the rally to continue its momentum is for 10-year (yields) to stabilize,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“Rates are going to be less stable because it is quite clear that the Fed has no intention of raising rates in December and then we are getting closer to the rate cut dot plot in 2024.”

Megacap shares rise in premarket trading Tesla shares rose 1.6% after a source told Reuters the electric automaker planned to build the 25,000-euro ($26,838) car at its factory near Berlin .

The economic-data calendar is light for this week, with weekly jobless claims numbers due on Thursday and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report on Friday.

Walt Disney, Instacart and Biogen are among the major companies reporting earnings this week.

A total of 403 companies in the S&P 500 reported third-quarter profits, with 81.6% exceeding analyst estimates, according to LSEG data.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 3 points or 0.01%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 4 points or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 17.75 points or 0.12%.

US-listed shares of Chinese companies Alibaba, PDD Holdings, Bilibili and Baidu were up between 1.2% and 3% premarket as Beijing stepped up efforts to stabilize its markets.

Dish Network fell 6.6% after the pay-TV provider missed third-quarter revenue estimates. CEO Eric Carlson also announced he would be stepping down from the role.

bluegreen holidays

Vacation property operator Hilton Grand surged 105.1% after it offered to buy peer in a $1.5 billion deal. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Maju Samuel)

