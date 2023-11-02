(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

,

Qualcomm’s profit beats Q1 estimates

,

Starbucks rises on better quarterly results

,

PayPal up as profit forecast increases

,

Weekly jobless claims stronger than expected

,

Indices up: Dow 1.21%, S&P 1.54%, Nasdaq 1.47%

(Updated at 11:39 am ET/1539 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main stock indexes rose on Thursday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening campaign, while an upbeat corporate update boosted bullish mood.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday as expected, and Chairman Jerome Powell left the door open to further tightening, even as he acknowledged the impact of the recent surge in bond yields on the economy.

The comments, which were considered dovish, pushed longer-term US Treasury yields to a three-week low.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 13.4 basis points to 4.657%, its biggest one-day drop since August.

“He (Powell) basically indicated that it’s the top for interest rates. The next move in interest rates from here will probably be lower,” said David Waddell, CEO of Waddell & Associates.

“I don’t think they will make cuts within the first six months of next year unless things deteriorate much faster than expected.”

Traders’ expectation that the Fed will keep rates on hold in December rose to 85.5% from 79.5% the previous day, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

All three major stock indexes reached their highest levels since October 19.

Mega-cap growth stocks Nvidia, Alphabet and Tesla rose between 1% and 5%.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with rate-sensitive real estate stocks up 3.2% and leading gains.

On the earnings front, Qualcomm climbed 5.6% after the chip designer reported first-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street estimates.

PayPal rose 3.9% as the payments giant raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

Starbucks jumped 9.4% after fourth-quarter results beat estimates, while drugmaker Eli Lilly jumped 4.6% after beating quarterly sales estimates.

Apple shares advanced 1.8% ahead of its quarterly data after markets closed Thursday.

US stocks have had a strong start to November after a painful October amid fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

Thursday’s data showed the number of Americans making new applications

unemployment benefit claims

There was a slight increase last week.

The key data point of the week will be the October non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which will provide more clarity on the state of the labor market.

At 11:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 401.78 points, or 1.21%, at 33,676.36, the S&P 500 was up 65.07 points, or 1.54%, at 4,302.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 191.95 points, or 1.47%. %, at 13,253.42.

In other stocks, data analytics firms

Palantir Technologies

Quarterly revenue exceeded estimates by 16.8%.

Moderna fell 9.0% after cutting its COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast in 2023.

The Cboe Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, hit a three-week low.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 6.82-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 95 new lows. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza, Shaunak Dasgupta, Soumyadeb Chakraborty and Maju Samuel)

