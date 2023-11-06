(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

(Updated at 9:47 am ET/1447 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes were higher in early trading on Monday as investors prepared for comments from several policymakers later in the week, which are likely to provide clarity on how much the Federal Reserve will raise rates next year. may or may not make the cut.

Tesla shares rose a massive 1.1% after a source told Reuters the electric automaker plans to build the 25,000 euro ($26,838) car at its factory near Berlin. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with information technology and consumer discretionary leading the gains.

U.S. equities posted their best weekly performance in nearly a year on Friday, boosted by a slide in Treasury yields as a weaker-than-expected monthly payrolls report raised hopes the Fed could start cutting rates next year.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady in December, while pricing in a nearly 80% chance that the first policy easing will come in June.

Such expectations will be tested this week as market participants anticipate the views of a group of Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, in the coming days.

Other speakers include voting members of the Federal Reserve Board such as Governor Lisa Cook, New York Fed President John Williams and Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year Treasury note, which fell to a five-week low on Friday, rose to 4.63% on Monday.

“The one thing that needs to happen for the rally to continue its momentum is for 10-year (yields) to stabilize,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“Rates are going to be less stable because it is quite clear that the Fed has no intention of raising rates in December and then we are getting closer to the rate cut dot plot in 2024.”

The economic-data calendar is light for this week, with weekly jobless claims numbers due on Thursday and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report on Friday.

Walt Disney, Instacart and Biogen are among the major companies reporting earnings this week.

A total of 403 companies in the S&P 500 reported third-quarter profits, with 81.6% exceeding analyst estimates, according to LSEG data.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.60 points, or 0.06%, at 34,082.92, the S&P 500 was up 5.99 points, or 0.14%, at 4,364.33, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 52.21 points, or 0.39%. %, at 13,530.50.

Dish Network fell 19.9% ​​after the pay-TV provider missed third-quarter revenue estimates and announced CEO Eric Carlson is stepping down from the role.

bumble

The fell 7.6% as the dating app operator said founder Whitney Wolfe Herd would step down as its chief executive.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.24-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 32 new lows. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Maju Samuel)

