US Stocks-Wall St Poised to Open Higher on Rate Cut Optimism

Nvidia plans to develop new chips to comply with US sanctions

Morgan Stanley's downgrade has hit Plug Power.

Private payrolls grew less than expected in November

Futures up: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.22%, Nasdaq 0.25%

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

6 December (Reuters) –

Wall Street was set to open higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about a rate cut by the Federal Reserve early next year after data showed further signs of cooling in the labor market.

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower in the previous session, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was boosted by a drop in Treasury yields after data showing a decline in job opportunities stoked speculation the Fed may raise rates. .

Providing further evidence of labor market weakness, the ADP national employment report showed that private payrolls increased by 103,000 jobs in November, less than economists’ expectations of 130,000.

“That’s basically what the market is looking for because weak labor growth will mitigate the inflation threat,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Traders are almost certain the central bank will keep rates steady next week and expect a rate cut in the first quarter of next year.

Bets for a rate cut of at least 25 basis points in March are currently 59%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 48 points or 0.13%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 10.25 points or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 40.5 points or 0.25%.

“The market is declining after a few days of negative activity,” Cardillo said.

Equities have bounced off October lows on optimism about higher interest rates, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising nearly 9% in November, hitting a year’s high last week.

The November nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday will give investors more clarity on labor market conditions and the outlook for interest rates.

Most megacap stocks rose in premarket trading. Nvidia rose 1.1% after the chip designer said it was working with the U.S. government to ensure new chips for the Chinese market are compliant with export restrictions.

In other stocks, Plug Power fell 7.5% before the bell, as Morgan Stanley downgraded the hydrogen fuel cell firm from “equal weight” to “underweight” on liquidity concerns.

tobacco giants

Altria Group and Philip Morris International slipped 1.0% and 1.1% respectively, after UK counterpart British American Tobacco said it would suffer a $31.5 billion loss from writing down the value of some US cigarette brands.

campbell soup

Quarterly profit rose 1.9% as it beat expectations, helped by higher prices for packaged meals and snacks. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Pooja Desai)

