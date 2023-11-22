US stocks – Wall St eyes wide open as yields slide, traders assess economic data

(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

,

Deere & Co. declines due to weak forecast

,

Nvidia shares rise after third quarter results

,

Weekly jobless claims lower than expected

,

Futures up: Dow 0.15%, S&P 0.33%, Nasdaq 0.49%

(Updated at 8:57am ET/1357 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

22 November (Reuters) –

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday, helped by bets that the Federal Reserve has reached the end of its rate hikes and long-term Treasury yields declined, while traders took stock of the latest economic data. Batch assessed.

US stocks have surged in November, with the S&P 500 nearing its highest level this year as signs of easing inflation fueled speculation the Fed will raise interest rates.

However, benchmark indexes and the tech-heavy Nasdaq snapped a five-session winning streak on Tuesday after minutes of the latest Fed meeting, in which policymakers’ cautious approach to monetary policy raised prospects of a rate cut early next year. It is shown based on optimism around.

The data showed initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 18 were 209,000, below the forecast of 226,000 claims in a Reuters survey of economists. Meanwhile, sales of durable goods declined by a larger-than-expected 5.4% in October.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 4.3906%.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, said falling energy prices and 10-year yields are helping lift the market.

“”We’ve already started to see (the year-end rally). The three headwinds were higher energy prices, higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, Hogan said, and for the past three weeks, all of those headwinds have now become tailwinds.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders have almost completely overestimated the likelihood of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in December, with about 31% betting on the possibility of a rate cut as March begins.

Nvidia is the last among megacap names to report quarterly results,

Wall Street estimated total revenue above targets, but warned that US export restrictions in China could lead to a sharp decline in fourth-quarter sales.

Shares of the AI ​​chip leader initially slipped in premarket trading, but ended up 0.5%.

Investors also had an eye on the latest developments at OpenAI after the ChatGate maker reached a deal to bring back Sam Altman as CEO, days after his ouster. Shares of Microsoft, the startup’s financial backer, rose 1.3%.

Light trading volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday also weighed on market movements.

The final reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for November is due later today.

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 51 points or 0.15%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 15 points or 0.33%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 79 points or 0.49%.

Among other major movers, Deere & Co. fell 5.8% before the bell as the farm equipment maker forecast less-than-expected profit in 2024 as higher borrowing costs and a tight budget hurt demand. . Peer Caterpillar also fell 2.7%.

Autodesk

Brokerages cut their price targets on the design software maker’s stock after a weak long-term growth outlook, leading to a decline of 6.1%.

(Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: finance.yahoo.com