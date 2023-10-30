(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click live/ or type live/ in the news window.)

McDonald’s surges after beating third-quarter estimates

Western Digital moves forward on plan to separate into two companies

Onsemi slashes fourth-quarter revenue forecast

Fed meeting will focus on jobs data this week

Indices up: Dow 0.88%, S&P 0.50%, Nasdaq 0.56%

(Updated at 11:28 am ET/1528 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan

30 October (Reuters) –

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by megacap growth stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings and interest rate decisions from major central banks, including the Federal Reserve.

Amazon.com, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platform, which reported earnings last week, rose between 1% and 2.6%.

The communications services index jumped 1.8%, leading gains among the major S&P 500 sectors.

McDonald’s

The stock rose 1.8% after third-quarter profit and sales beat estimates.

“Last week, it (the market) was so down because earnings, especially from those big tech companies, were not as good as expected,” said Joe Saluzzi, partner and co-founder of Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

“In the absence of any negative news, they (the markets) ultimately decided to bounce.”

Analysts now expect total annual S&P earnings to rise 4.3%, up from the 1.6% rise seen in early October, according to LSEG data.

Apple, Pfizer and Eli Lilly will be some of the major Wall Street companies to report at the end of the week.

Tesla was the only major growth name in the red, falling 4.5%.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its policy meeting on Nov. 1, but concerns remain that interest rates could remain high for too long in the face of a resilient U.S. economy, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The October non-farm payrolls report due on Friday will provide further clues on the interest rate path.

The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also announce rate decisions this week, which will be considered later

According to Nikkei report, its yield curve control (YCC) framework.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers and tanks

Gaza’s main northern city from the east and west on Monday.

“Because the offensive hasn’t been as big as everyone expected, on the margin it’s good news for markets,” said Anthy Tsveli, multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

A rise in Treasury yields along with geopolitical concerns have pulled the benchmark S&P 500 down nearly 10% from its intraday high in July.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 286.36 points, or 0.88%, at 32,703.95, the S&P 500 was up 20.47 points, or 0.50%, at 4,137.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 71.25 points, or 0.56%. %, at 12,714.26.

The US Treasury is likely to boost the size of its auction of bills, notes and bonds in the fourth quarter when it announces its financing plans this week to address the worsening budget deficit. Among other major movers, Western Digital Corp jumped 6.7% as the memory chip maker unveiled plans to separate itself into two independent public companies.

Onsemi fell 18.5% on forecast decline in fourth quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.37-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 44 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 262 new lows.

(Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

