US stocks sink as tech-led selloff, Treasury yields rise again: What's driving the markets on Wednesday?

It’s a day of risk aversion on Wall Street as investors are abandoning both stocks and bonds in favor of cash while digesting the latest corporate earnings reports.

At afternoon trading in New York, all major US stock indices were in negative territory, mainly due to a slowdown in the technology sector which had a cascading effect on market performance.

Despite reporting better than expected results, Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) faced challenges in its cloud revenue growth, resulting in a 9% daily decline in its stock price – the largest daily decline in a year.

Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) fell about 3.2% ahead of the release of scheduled quarterly earnings after market close. opposite of this, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares rose 3.9% after stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Equity investor sentiment remained depressed due to a rise in both oil prices and Treasury yields. Market participants are anxiously awaiting key GDP growth data to be released on Thursday, with a strong 4.3% growth expected.

Indications from Thursday’s trading,

The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, falling below the 4,200 support and extending the decline from the July peak to 9%.

The Nasdaq 100 underperformed sharply, falling 2%. Blue chips managed to cap losses, while small caps fell 1.4%.

Performance of American index on Tuesday

index Performance (+/-) price nasdaq 100 -2.00% 14,450.18 S&P 500 Index -1.18% 4,197.34 Dow Industrials -0.31% 33,113.22 Russell 2000 -1.36% 1,656.68

Analyst Color:

Considering the current market fundamentals, John Lynch, Chief Investment Officer ComericaEquity markets will continue to experience volatility until there is clarity on the geopolitical front and corporate profits start supporting the recent price rise, it said.

The analyst believes the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield is stabilizing in the 4.75%-5% range as “global investors balance supply concerns with the need for yield and safety in these challenging times.” As a result, the US dollar is also likely to strengthen slightly above current levels, he said.

From a technical perspective, the analyst noted that the S&P 500 has been weakening since late July, down about 8% from year-to-date highs. If the index breaks below its 200-day moving average, the next support could lie in the 4,000-4,050 range.

Confident of better-than-expected results, which would likely provide “fundamental strength” to equity markets, Lynch said the fair value of the index would be in the 4,400 range by the end of the year.

Thursday’s trading in major US equity ETFs

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) was down 1.2% at $418.38.

(NYSE:SPY) was down 1.2% at $418.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) was down 0.2% at $330.90.

(NYSE:DIA) was down 0.2% at $330.90. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 2% to $351.88, according to Benzinga Pro data.

A look at the S&P 500 Sector ETFs:

consumer staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) was the better performer with a gain of 0.4%.

(NYSE:XLP) was the better performer with a gain of 0.4%. Communication Services Sector Select SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC) lagged behind with a 3.6% decline, pressured by sharp declines from Alphabet and Meta Platforms.

Stocks in Focus:

Texas Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) dropped 4.3% after its quarterly results.

(NASDAQ:TXN) dropped 4.3% after its quarterly results. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) rose more than 5% after its quarterly results.

(NYSE:WM) rose more than 5% after its quarterly results. MarketAccess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Automated Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) fell 12% and 9%, respectively, following their quarterly results.

Companies reporting after closing include Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), Meta Platform and O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil rose 1%, with a barrel of WTI-grade crude trading at $84. United States Oil Fund etf (NYSE:USO) rose 1.1% to $77.78.

Treasury yields were sharply higher, with the 10-year yield rising 10 basis points to 4.94% and the 30-year yield rising 13 basis points to 5.28%. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:TLT) was down 2.3% for the day.

The dollar rose with the US dollar index, which is tracked Invesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF (NYSE:UUP), up 0.2%. EUR/USD pair, which is tracked Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSE:FXE), was down 0.2% at 1.0570.

European equity indices had a negative session. SPDR DJ Euro Stocks 50 ETF (NYSE:FEZ) fell 0.6%.

Gold rose 0.4% to $1,977 an ounce, while silver fell 0.5% to $22.80. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was up 1.7% at $34,495.

Staff writer Piero Cingari updated this report Thursday afternoon.

