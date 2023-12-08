US stocks rise despite jump in bond yields after strong labor market data

US stocks rose on Friday as the market digested a strong employment report that pointed to resilience in the economy.

Bond yields jumped after the data showed a Fed rate cut may not come soon.

But labor market growth is occurring “against a backdrop in which wage growth is decelerating,” said an economist at JPMorgan.

US stocks rose on Friday as the market digested a strong employment report that tested the Federal Reserve’s conviction about an imminent rate cut.

November data showed the US economy added 199,000 jobs, compared with 150,000 in October, while unemployment fell to 3.7% from 3.9% a month earlier. Following the release, bond yields jumped, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury hitting 4.23%.

While the resilient labor market points to economic strength, calming recession fears, it suggests markets may have overestimated how quickly the Fed might cut rates.

“The better-than-expected data release took the Fed by surprise, but as long as inflation continues to ease, the Fed will likely remain on hold,” said Quincy Crosby of LPL Financial. “But if today’s report is a harbinger of continued consumer spending the Fed may have to issue a much tougher message and telegraph that they still cannot declare victory on their campaign to reduce inflation.”

Meanwhile, JPMorgan’s chief US economist believes the strong jobs data is not a sign of a long battle against inflationary pressures.

“We are seeing, generally speaking, wage pressures coming down,” Michael Ferroli said on Friday’s Global Data Pod podcast episode. “So one might be concerned that labor market flexibility is still causing problems for inflation, but in fact this is happening against a backdrop in which wage growth is slowing to a more sustainable level.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com