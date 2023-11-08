US stocks rise as indices look to continue winning streak

US indices continued to climb after the S&P 500 recorded its best winning streak since 2021.

The rally was driven by investor excitement about a possible end to the Fed’s hiking cycle.

Markets can expect comments from Chairman Jerome Powell later today.

US stocks continued to rise on Wednesday, after the S&P 500 achieved its longest winning streak since 2021.

The broad indexes and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have posted gains for seven consecutive sessions, while the Nasdaq has advanced for eight consecutive sessions.

The rally comes amid excitement about a possible end to the Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle, after the central bank kept interest rates steady at the 5.25%-5.50% range at last week’s FOMC meeting.

In response, Treasury yields have fallen from 16-year highs, although the decline slowed significantly on Wednesday.

Despite investors’ enthusiasm for a potential rate cut, Fed officials were careful to point out that a hike is still unlikely, especially as inflation remains above the bank’s 2% target.

On Wednesday, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said geopolitical turmoil – whether related to Russia, the Middle East or China – could cause inflation to rise again.

Investors can also expect comments from Chairman Jerome Powell as well as New York Fed President John Williams later today.

Here were the US indices at the opening bell at 9:30am on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.91% to $76.7 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude fell 0.82% to $81.2 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.25% to $1,964.40 an ounce.

10-year Treasury yields fell 0.4 basis points to 4.567%.

Bitcoin remained essentially stable at $35,371.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com