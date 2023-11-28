US stocks rise as Fed comments raise hopes of rate hike

US stocks closed higher on Tuesday after optimistic comments from Fed officials.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller expressed optimism that the central bank is on track to reduce inflation.

Consumer confidence improved in November compared to the previous month.

US stocks traded higher on Tuesday after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials boosted hopes that the central bank has reached the end of its rate hike cycle.

Markets digested comments from several Fed speakers throughout the day, with indices closing higher as the session drew to a close.

In prepared remarks delivered in Washington, DC, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said consumer prices are on track to fall to the central bank’s target, indicating an interest rate cut could be imminent.

Waller said, “While I am encouraged by the early signs of a moderation in economic activity in the fourth quarter based on the available data, inflation is still very high, and it is too early to say whether the recession we are seeing will persist or No.” , “But I remain confident that policy is currently well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2 percent.”

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence data released on Tuesday showed that sentiment improved marginally in November compared to the previous month. Most respondents still see a recession, but the Conference Board’s index nevertheless climbed to 102, up from October’s revised 99.1 reading.

This is where US indices were when the markets closed at 4:00 pm. on Tuesday:

Here’s what else is happening:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

Oil prices climbed, with West Texas Intermediate up 2.08% to $76.42 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.14% to $81.70 a barrel.

Gold rose 1.44% to $2,041.10 an ounce.

The 10-year yield fell four basis points to 4.344%.

Bitcoin rose 3.31% to $38,102.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com