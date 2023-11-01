US stocks rise as bond yields fall after Fed keeps interest rates steady

US stocks rose on Monday as the Fed announced its decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Bond yields edged lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling 11 basis points.

The fed funds rate remained in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, the highest level since 2001.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors fretted over the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.

All three benchmark indexes ended the day with gains, while the yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell 11 basis points to about 4.76%.

Fed officials decided to keep interest rates level at their November policy meeting, in line with investors’ expectations. The fed funds rate is still in the 5.25%-5.5% range, the highest interest rates since 2001.

At a press conference after the meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pointed to the tightness of financial conditions but left the door open to another possible rate hike.

“While we expected Powell to talk tough and do his best to prevent the market from taking two consecutive ‘drops’ in interest rates as a green light for riskier assets, we were surprised by the language he used. That’s about how broad the Fed is, “still concerned about inflation and will not hesitate to raise rates again in the near future,” Independent Advisor Alliance CIO Chris Zaccarelli said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the market watched the Treasury’s quarterly refund statement this morning, where the department detailed its plans to issue a mix of short- and long-term government bonds. The department will release $776 billion this quarter, followed by $816 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Here are the US indices at the closing bell at 4:00 pm on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.16% to $80.89 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude fell to $84.98 per barrel.

Gold slipped 0.35% to $1,987.50 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury slipped 11 basis points to trade at 4.763%.

Bitcoin jumped 0.42% to $34,615.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com