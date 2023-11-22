US stocks rise ahead of Thanksgiving as investors weigh low oil prices and jobless claims

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Wall Street headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Wall Street turned its attention to the Thanksgiving holiday amid fresh economic and earnings reports.

Weekly unemployment claims fell 24,000 from the previous week to 209,000. Meanwhile, the final reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed that year-ahead expectations for inflation rose to 4.5% from an earlier reading of 4.4%.

Bond yields edged slightly higher after falling earlier in the day on concerns the data could put more pressure on the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

The slightly warmer outlook on inflation comes despite a recent slide in oil prices, which continued to fall on Wednesday after OPEC+ postponed its meeting until November 30 amid reports of discord among member countries.

The latest earnings reports were led by mega-cap tech giant Nvidia. Late Tuesday night, the AI ​​chip maker reported strong third-quarter results, with revenue tripling. But after the rise in early trade, the shares fell.

After closing on Thursday, the markets will reopen on Friday for a short trading session.

Here’s what the US indices were at the closing bell at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

Oil prices fell early in the day but pared their biggest losses. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.1% to $76.85 a barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 0.8% to $81.76.

Gold slipped 0.6% to $1,989.70 an ounce.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.422%.

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $37,342.70.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com