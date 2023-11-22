November 22, 2023
US stocks rise ahead of Thanksgiving as investors weigh low oil prices and jobless claims


  • U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Wall Street headed into the Thanksgiving holiday.
  • Oil prices and weekly unemployment claims fell after the earnings report, and Nvidia shares fell.
  • Bond yields rose after a consumer survey showed higher inflation expectations.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Wall Street turned its attention to the Thanksgiving holiday amid fresh economic and earnings reports.

Weekly unemployment claims fell 24,000 from the previous week to 209,000. Meanwhile, the final reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed that year-ahead expectations for inflation rose to 4.5% from an earlier reading of 4.4%.

Bond yields edged slightly higher after falling earlier in the day on concerns the data could put more pressure on the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

The slightly warmer outlook on inflation comes despite a recent slide in oil prices, which continued to fall on Wednesday after OPEC+ postponed its meeting until November 30 amid reports of discord among member countries.

The latest earnings reports were led by mega-cap tech giant Nvidia. Late Tuesday night, the AI ​​chip maker reported strong third-quarter results, with revenue tripling. But after the rise in early trade, the shares fell.

After closing on Thursday, the markets will reopen on Friday for a short trading session.

Here’s what the US indices were at the closing bell at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

  • Oil prices fell early in the day but pared their biggest losses. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.1% to $76.85 a barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 0.8% to $81.76.
  • Gold slipped 0.6% to $1,989.70 an ounce.
  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.422%.
  • Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $37,342.70.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Climate economists identify interventions that could save the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target

Climate economists identify interventions that could save the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target

November 22, 2023
Altman's polarizing past hints at reason for OpenAI board to fire him

Altman’s polarizing past hints at reason for OpenAI board to fire him

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

Climate economists identify interventions that could save the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target

Climate economists identify interventions that could save the 1.5°C Paris Agreement target

November 22, 2023
Altman's polarizing past hints at reason for OpenAI board to fire him

Altman’s polarizing past hints at reason for OpenAI board to fire him

November 22, 2023

Morning quote: Market in holiday mood

November 22, 2023
We moved from California to Texas and back to California after 4 years. We now live in a mobile home park right by the beach.

We moved from California to Texas and back to California after 4 years. We now live in a mobile home park right by the beach.

November 22, 2023

3 Ways Business Leaders Can Balance Company Needs and Employee Satisfaction

November 22, 2023
Today’s stock market news: Stocks surge as technology advances in countdown to holidays

Shares continue to rise during Thanksgiving holiday, Nvidia falls after earnings

November 22, 2023