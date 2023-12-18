US stocks rose at the start of the last full trading week of the year, with the Dow heading towards another record, while Federal Reserve officials tried to rein in high expectations of an interest rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.1% at the opening bell after closing at an all-time high on Friday. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also edged about 0.2% higher.

Stocks have surged as investors have become increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will cut rates more than previously estimated in 2024. Those expectations got a boost last week, as policymakers acknowledged its efforts to reduce inflation were having an impact.

But Fed officials have pushed back on bets on deeper and faster rate cuts. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee said Sunday it was too early to declare victory on inflation, as his New York counterpart John Williams said Friday that talk of a rate cut was “premature.”

Investors will keep a close eye on Friday’s reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, to help set expectations. Economists expect price pressure to ease in November.

Among individual corporates, US Steel (X) shares rose more than 26% in early trade after Japan’s Nippon Steel said it would buy the company in a deal worth $14.9 billion. Its $55 per share offer represents a nearly 40% premium to the steelmaker’s last closing price in August.

Meanwhile, Nio (NIO) stock jumped nearly 6% as investors absorbed the news that an Abu Dhabi investor will invest $2.2 billion in the Chinese EV maker.

In commodities, oil prices rose, reversing course after strikes on shipping led BP to join several container lines in stopping all voyages through the Red Sea. Analysts have warned that this could disrupt the flow. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures were trading at slightly above $73 per barrel, while Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were trading above $78 per barrel.

Apple’s stock falls after report, sales of Watch will be stopped Apple (AAPL) stock fell 1.4% early Monday after a report from 9to5Mac said sales of the company’s latest Apple Watch models would be halted this weekend. The publication reported that sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be halted as a result of a patent dispute over the blood oxygen sensor included in the new devices. According to 9to5Mac, the devices will not be available online starting Thursday afternoon and Apple Stores will stop selling products after Christmas Eve. Read the full story from 9to5Mac here ,

