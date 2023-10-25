(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window)

Alphabet’s cloud division misses revenue estimates

Microsoft benefits as Azure powers Q1 results

Meta Earnings will be payable after market close

Indices: S&P down 1.06%, Nasdaq down 1.83%, Dow flat

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 25 (Reuters) – The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell on Wednesday as Alphabet slipped after its cloud division missed revenue estimates, while other mega-cap stocks were also pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields. .

Google-parent Alphabet fell 9.1% to a three-month low as its cloud business slumped to its slowest growth in at least 11 quarters.

The communications services sector declined 5.2%, on track for its worst one-day decline in a year, and hit its lowest level in nearly a month.

Microsoft, on the other hand, rose 2.7% to a three-month high after its first-quarter results met expectations across all segments, including its cloud business.

“Generative AI was expected to boost Google’s cloud revenues and clearly that didn’t happen,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. “Gerative AI was expected to boost Google’s cloud revenues, and clearly that didn’t happen. Rising Treasury yields and mixed earnings have pushed stock investors to hit the sell button. “

Other megacaps including Apple and Amazon.com fell 1% and 4.8%, respectively, as Treasury yields rose after data showed new home sales accelerated in September, stoking expectations of longer-term higher interest rates into 2024. confirms.

The focus after the bell will be on Meta Platform’s results, with the company expected to post its best quarterly sales growth in nearly two years. The company’s shares were down 2.6% amid a broader technical decline.

Among other major S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary and real estate were the worst hit, while utilities were the top gainers.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average index fell to the lowest in more than four months after trucking firm Old Dominion Freight Line dropped 5.6% after quarterly results.

Defense contractor General Dynamics rose 3.6% after reporting a jump in third-quarter revenue.

According to LSEG data, 80% of the 146 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beaten analysts’ earnings expectations. Quarterly earnings are expected to increase 2.6% year-over-year.

Israel has agreed to delay a potential invasion of Gaza so the United States can deploy missile defense systems to protect American troops in the area, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US and Israeli officials.

At 12:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.54 points at 33,141.92, the S&P 500 was down 45.00 points, or 1.06%, at 4,202.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 240.12 points, or 1.83%, at 12,899.76.

Investors will also keep an eye on third-quarter gross domestic product, durable goods and personal consumption expenditure data for the rest of the week.

US Federal Reserve officials were in a media blackout ahead of their decision on interest rates on November 1.

Among other stocks, Texas Instruments fell 3.6% after the analog chipmaker reported fourth-quarter revenue and profit below estimates.

CoStar Group fell 6% after the real estate information provider cut its annual revenue outlook.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones by a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 58 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 373 new lows. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Shaunak Dasgupta)

