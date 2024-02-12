US stocks-Nasdaq slips from all-time high, Dow and S&P 500 marginally higher

,

Joby soars after deal to launch air taxi in UAE

,

Diamondback to buy Endeavor Energy in $26 billion shale deal

,

Indices: Dow 0.51%, S&P 0.12%, Nasdaq -0.08%

(Updated at 2:00pm/1900GMT)

By Johann M Cherian, Ankika Biswas and Carolina Mandal

February 12 (Reuters) –

The Nasdaq slipped Monday afternoon after surpassing its record closing high for November 2021, but the Dow and S&P 500 rose modestly ahead of two U.S. inflation reports this week that could influence Federal Reserve policy.

Nvidia overtook Amazon.com in value, but lost some momentum after the Nasdaq neared its all-time intra-day high of 16,212.229.

Over the past four months, artificial intelligence’s over-risky megacaps have led a bull market on Wall Street, as other stocks have also climbed on hopes of imminent rate cuts and an upbeat outlook for businesses.

The benchmark S&P 500 remains above the 5,000-mark crossed on Friday and is trading at a record high with the blue-chip Dow nearing record highs.

Leading the charge, Nvidia

across

Amazon.com In market capitalization, enthusiasm for AI made the chip maker the fourth most valuable US company. Nvidia was up 0.1%, while Amazon dropped 1%.

With earnings coming in better than expected, inflation forecasts continuing to slide and the Fed still likely to lower rates, Wall Street is having trouble spotting anything wrong with the stock market rally, chief Sam Stovall said. It is happening.” Investment Strategist at CFRA Research.

Traders this week awaited the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) to assess the prospects for an interest rate cut this year. This week the market will also get data on industrial production, retail sales and preliminary consumer sentiment from Michigan.

“The inflation data, which is really hot, may unsettle some investors a little bit, but other than that the Fed is going to be in the same mode,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading.

The data shows a stronger economy, with central bankers showing less eagerness for initial rate cuts. The probability of at least a 25-basis-point rate cut in May has dropped to 52.2% from 95% in early 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

At 1:52 p.m., the S&P 500 rose 6.01 points, or 0.12%, to 5,032.62, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 12.13 points, or 0.08%, to 15,978.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196.04 points, or 0.51%, to 38,867.73.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index also rose 1.8%.

“Investors are investing in areas that have not kept pace with the broader market, because that’s probably where there’s more value,” Stovall said. “Today may be a low fishing day for the market.”

Among other movers, Diamondback Energy jumped 9.2%, helping energy top the 11 S&P 500 sectors with a 1.16% gain. Diamondback announced a $26 billion deal to buy Endeavor Energy Partners, the largest privately owned oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin.

Joby Aviation gained 6.6% as the electric plane maker signed a deal to launch air taxi services in the UAE as early as 2026.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by a 4.3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

Source: finance.yahoo.com