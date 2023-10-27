(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

Amazon.com says growth in cloud business is plateauing

Intel estimates better-than-expected Q4 revenue, lifts chips

Chevron’s profits declined in the third quarter

All three indices track weekly loss

Indices: Dow down 1.09%, S&P down 0.62%, Nasdaq up 0.13%

by Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday as the session progressed as investors digested a busy week of mixed earnings and economic data that suggested “longer high” interest rates. Seemed to support the scenario.

The Nasdaq advanced, with technology and tech-related momentum stocks such as Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp providing huge lift, while the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost ground.

All three indices remain on track for weekly loss.

“It’s a different market,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

“We are seeing a little more interest in megacap names based on the Amazon (earnings) report and that is giving confidence to some investors looking to get in and buy.”

The Commerce Department’s much-anticipated personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report showed that inflation is slowing as slowly as expected, getting closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target, while consumer spending, which makes up nearly half of the U.S. economy, 70%, has registered a strong upside surprise. ,

“The price index is down year-over-year — that’s a positive thing — and consumer spending remains consistently high,” Pavlik said. “Never bet against the American consumer.”

The data did little to move the needle on market expectations that the Fed will leave its key interest rate unchanged at its November policy meeting.

Market participants are coming to the end of a busy earnings week, during which nearly one-third of the companies in the S&P 500 posted third-quarter earnings.

As of Friday, the reporting season had essentially reached the halfway point, with 245 companies in the S&P 500 reporting. 78% of them outperformed consensus.

Analysts now expect total annual S&P earnings to rise 4.3%, a sharp improvement from the 1.6% rise seen at the beginning of the month.

Amazon.com jumped 6.4% after the e-commerce giant predicted growth in its cloud business was stable and revenue growth would rise during the holiday season.

Intel rose 9.2% after the chip maker’s unanimous quarterly report, leading the sector as a whole.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index advanced 1.0%.

At 2:22 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 356.9 points, or 1.09%, to 32,427.4, the S&P 500 fell 25.51 points, or 0.62%, to 4,111.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.94 points, or 0.13%, to 12,612.54. ,

Of the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors, energy suffered the largest percentage decline. Consumer discretionary and technology were the only gainers.

Chevron fell 5.9% after reporting a decline in third-quarter profit.

Exxon Mobil shares reversed earlier gains and fell 1.6% after the company reported a 54% year-on-year decline in profit.

Ford Motor fell 11.8% after withdrawing its full-year forecast due to “uncertainty” over pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers union and warning of continued pressure on electric vehicles.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.70-to-1 ratio; On the Nasdaq, a 1.97-to-1 ratio favored declines.

The S&P 500 recorded no new 52-week highs and 61 new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded 10 new highs and 408 new highs.

