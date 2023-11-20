US stocks – Nasdaq futures rise as Microsoft shines

(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

,

Microsoft ousted OpenAI CEO set to join company

,

Bristol Myers steps down as trial of Bayer’s anti-clotting drug fails

,

Futures up: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.08%, Nasdaq 0.18%

(Updated at 6:56 am ET/1156 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

Nov 20 (Reuters) – Nasdaq tracking futures rose on Monday as Microsoft benefited from news that former OpenAI head Sam Altman will join the software giant, while investors awaited more clues about whether When might the Federal Reserve start cutting interest rates?

Microsoft shares rose 2% before the bell after CEO Satya Nadella said Altman is set to join the company to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Other megacap stocks were mixed, with Nvidia finishing 0.6% higher, while Alphabet slipped 0.8%.

The three major US stock indexes have made a stellar comeback in November and posted gains for a third consecutive week on Friday as evidence of softening US inflation supported the Fed’s interest rate hike.

The benchmark S&P 500 is now just 2% off its high in July this year.

“Although the ‘wait and see’ mood has worn off, confidence is still quietly bubbling that an interest rate cut could be imminent,” Susannah Streeter, head of currencies and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, wrote in a note.

“Concerns that there could be another Grinch-like hike from the Fed in December have receded and there is more betting that tapering could happen in the spring.”

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are almost 60% likely to expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in December, with at least a 25 basis point rate cut in May.

This week several catalysts will determine the direction for the markets.

Chip designer Nvidia is scheduled to report quarterly results on Tuesday, ending third-quarter earnings season for the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacap companies.

The Fed is expected to release minutes of its November meeting on Tuesday, which will be parsed for clues on the direction of US interest rates. Black Friday sales will provide an assessment of the state of US consumer spending.

At 6:56 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 18 points or 0.05%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 3.5 points or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 28.25 points or 0.18%.

Among other movers,

bristol myers squibb

The market fell 4% on Sunday after Germany’s Bayer halted late-stage trials of a new anti-clotting drug, hurting investor confidence in all companies developing drugs in the same class. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: finance.yahoo.com