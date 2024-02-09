US stocks-megacap rally pushes S&P 500 above 5,000 points

(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

S&P 500 trades above 5,000 for second day

US consumer price index revised lower in December

Nvidia benefits from report it is building new unit

Indices: Dow down 0.34%, S&P up 0.27%, Nasdaq up 0.90%

(Updated at 12:13 PM ET)

By Shruti Shankar and Johan M Cherian

9 February (Reuters) –

Big gains in megacap stocks like Nvidia pushed the benchmark S&P 500 above 5,000 points for a second day on Friday, after slight revisions to 2023 inflation data supported sentiment that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Nvidia climbed 2.8% to a record high after Reuters reported the company was building a new business unit focused on designing bespoke chips for cloud computing firms and others, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors.

Other megacaps including Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet rose more than 1%.

The S&P 500 hit nine closing record highs this year, driven by positive earnings and optimism around AI that has boosted shares of chipmakers and other technology-related companies.

data shown

US monthly consumer prices

Growth in December came in lower than initially expected, but underlying inflation ran a little warmer — a mixed picture that dimmed expectations about when the Fed would cut interest rates this year.

“The revision in CPI data from last year was benign in its delivery,” said chief investment strategist Mark Luschini. “So it’s time for stock prices to bid up once again on the prospects of the Fed lowering interest rates later this year.” was another catalyst for.” Jennie Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

Strong economic data in recent weeks and hawkish comments from Fed policymakers have pushed back traders’ claims that the US central bank will start cutting interest rates in March.

According to CMEGroup’s FedWatch tool, traders expect the Fed to cut interest rates about 18% in March, down from 61% a month earlier. They see a 51% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in May.

Market participants are awaiting January consumer prices data next week for more clues about when the Fed will cut borrowing costs.

At 12:13 PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 131.27 points, or 0.34%, at 38,595.06, the S&P 500 was up 13.31 points, or 0.27%, at 5,011.22, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 141.92 points, or 0.90%. %, at 15,935.63.

The three main indexes gained for a fifth consecutive week, as better earnings offset uncertainty about the interest rate path and concerns about U.S. regional banks’ exposure to commercial real estate.

As the U.S. earnings season approaches the halfway point, more than 80% of S&P 500 companies topped fourth-quarter profit estimates, according to LSEG data. In a typical quarter, 67% of companies beat estimates.

PepsiCo lost 2.7% after fourth-quarter revenue fell less than expected as several price increases dampened demand for its juices and Lay’s crisps.

Pinterest fell 12.1% after it forecast first-quarter revenue well below Wall Street estimates, while Cloudflare rose 20.1% after it forecast first-quarter revenue and profit that rose.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 40 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 124 new highs and 52 new lows. (Reporting by Shruti Shankar and Johan M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shaunak Dasgupta)

