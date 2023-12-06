US stocks fell as traders digested soft jobs data ahead of Friday’s employment report.

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday as traders looked at soft private jobs data.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors focused on soft private payrolls data and awaited the highly anticipated November jobs report, due to be released this Friday.

Bond yields have fallen as investors look to lower interest rates as data suggests the economy may be slowing and the Federal Reserve may soon cut interest rates.

Oil prices fell as US gas inventories surged over the past week, with US oil prices closing below $70 a barrel for the first time since June. International benchmark Brent crude is trading around $74.32 per barrel, down 4%.

Private companies hired less than expected last month, with 103,000 jobs added in November, ADP reported. That’s below the expected 128,000 — a sign that the labor market may be cooling and the Fed may have a reason to scale back interest rate hikes across the economy.

Comerica Bank predicts the government’s November jobs report will show payrolls falling by 110,000, while unemployment will rise to 4%.

Markets also remain optimistic about the possibility of a Fed rate cut in 2024. According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors are pricing in a 60% chance that the Fed could cut interest rates by March next year. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell four basis points, trading around 4.12% on Wednesday afternoon.

“The recent softening of labor market releases reduces the risk that wage-price issues will lead to a resurgence of inflation pressures,” Comerica chief economist Bill Adams said in a statement. “It will be easier to cut rates in 2024.”

Here are the US indices at the closing bell at 4:00 pm on Wednesday:

Here’s what else is happening today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.05% to $69.39 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude fell 3.57% to $74.30 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.42% to $2,027.8 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points to 4.123%.

Bitcoin rose 0.57% to $44,023.

