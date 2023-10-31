US stocks fall in Fed countdown

US stocks fell on Tuesday as Treasury yields fell and investors prepared for an upcoming policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) traded flat after Monday’s 1.2% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.3%.

Bonds rose after the U.S. Treasury cut its estimate for how much the government will need to borrow in the fourth quarter, relieving some pressure on stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) dropped to trade around 4.86%.

Fed policymakers have indicated that the recent rise in Treasury yields could be a factor in their decision-making, given its tightening effect. Investors are focused on whether the central bank will keep interest rates steady, as most analysts expect, or hike them at its meeting starting on Tuesday. Their decision is to come on Wednesday.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

Unusually, some stock investors are watching another event that day more closely: the U.S. Treasury’s update on how many bonds the government will supply to the market next quarter. The focus is on the direction of yields and what the release could mean for stocks in turn.

Strong earnings so far this season have not proven enough to lift the stock market and reports have been mixed. Pfizer (PFE) reported its first quarterly loss since 2019 before the bell on Tuesday, while Caterpillar (CAT) shares fell after the machine maker reported signs of weak demand.

J Consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 102.6 in October, from 104.3 in September, but was above Wall Street’s expectation of a reading of 100.5. The Expectations Index fell from 76.4 to 75.6 in September. Traditionally, an index reading below 80 indicates a recession in the next year. “The October return reflects shortcomings in both the current situation and the expectations index,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. “Written responses revealed that consumers are concerned about rising prices in general and grocery and gasoline prices in particular. “Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and high interest rates. Concerns about war/conflict also increased amid the recent turmoil in the Middle East. The decline in consumer confidence was most evident among homeowners aged 35 and older , and was not limited to any one income group.”

J

Consumer confidence fell for the third consecutive month The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 102.6 in October, from 104.3 in September, but was above Wall Street’s expectation of a reading of 100.5. The Expectations Index fell from 76.4 to 75.6 in September. Traditionally, an index reading below 80 indicates a recession in the next year. “The October return reflects shortcomings in both the current situation and the expectations index,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board. “Written responses revealed that consumers are concerned about rising prices in general and grocery and gasoline prices in particular. “Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and high interest rates. Concerns about war/conflict also increased amid the recent turmoil in the Middle East. The decline in consumer confidence was most evident among homeowners aged 35 and older , and was not limited to any one income group.”

A

Shares fall before Fed’s decision Stocks fell Tuesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell about 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, shortly after the opening bell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (^TNX) fell 1 basis point to trade near 4.86%.

K

Stock futures rise as Treasury yields fall Stocks on Wall Street were set to open higher on Tuesday as Treasury yields fell and investors counted down to the Federal Reserve’s policy decision at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.17%, or 56 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.22%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were trading just above flatline with a 0.08% gain.

show more

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com