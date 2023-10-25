US stocks fall amid tech earnings, while weak Treasury auction pushes bond yields higher

US stocks fell on Wednesday due to sharp selling in mega-cap technology stocks.

Alphabet’s stock fell 10% after it reported a slowdown in revenue growth for its cloud division.

Interest rates jumped, with 10-year US Treasury yields nearing 5% after the weak auction.

A sharp decline in mega-cap tech stocks dragged down the broader stock market on Wednesday.

Alphabet fell 10% after third-quarter earnings results revealed a significant slowdown in revenue growth for its cloud unit. Cloud weakness helped pull Amazon down more than 5%. Microsoft was the only mega-cap tech stock in the green, rising nearly 3% after reporting impressive earnings.

The selloff in stocks intensified on Wednesday as bond yields rose, with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rising nearly 12 basis points to 4.95%.

Yields rose sharply after an auction of five-year Treasury notes revealed weak demand from potential buyers. The Treasury Department is set to announce an increase in the size of the auction next week, which could increase concerns as investors worry about an oversupply of Treasury issuance.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives elected Mike Johnson as House Speaker after three weeks of Republican infighting following a motion to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker. The question now is whether Johnson can pass a bill to keep the government open before the mid-November shutdown deadline.

“The markets, especially the Treasury markets, need to see the government reopening and functioning,” Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group, told Insider. Now, all eyes are on Nov. 17 to keep the government open. Are.”

Here are the US indices at the closing bell at 4:00 pm on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.87% to $85.31 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.23% to $90.05 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.37% to $1,993.10 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 11 basis points to 4.94%.

Bitcoin rose 2.07% to $34,625.

Source: www.businessinsider.com