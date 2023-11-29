US stocks closed mixed as investors try to consolidate November’s big gains

US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed macro data and rate commentary.

Equities are on track to end November with the best monthly performance of the year.

Markets have raised the possibility of a Fed rate cut in the first quarter of 2024.

US stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as investors analyzed better economic data and adjusted their outlook for interest rates based on the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials this week.

Investors are looking to continue the November rally into the final days of the month, with hopes that the S&P 500 will reach its best month of 2023.

Investor sentiment rose after comments Tuesday from Fed officials who suggested the central bank could cut interest rates soon. Chicago Fed President Austin Goolsbee suggested this could prevent overly restrictive monetary policy from pushing the US into recession.

Traders also digested the latest round of economic data, which showed the US economy is in strong shape to end the year. Gross domestic product was revised up to 5.2% last quarter, while personal consumption expenditure – the Fed’s preferred inflation measure – was revised down to 2.3% on Wednesday, a sign that inflation is ahead of the Fed’s 2% long-term target. may be closer than.

Meanwhile, investors appeared to shy away from data from the Fed’s beige book, which showed some slowing economic activity in the third quarter. Discretionary and merchandise sales declined, while labor demand softened.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests the Fed is getting what it wanted – an economy that is experiencing a painless, measured recession,” LPL Financial chief economist Jeffrey Roach said in a statement. “As pricing pressures are likely to ease in the coming months, markets can reasonably expect a dovish stance until the middle of next year when the Fed may cut rates modestly. Overall, this is a positive trend for those investors. A good report for those who want to take more risk.”

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets are now pricing in a 49% chance that the Fed could cut interest rates by March 2024, up from a 14% chance a month ago.

Here’s what the US indices were at the closing bell at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 1.74% to $77.74 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, rose 1.68% to $80.05.

Gold rose 0.3% to $2,045.70 an ounce.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 4.271%.

Bitcoin slipped 1.02% to $37,823.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com