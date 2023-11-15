US stocks closed higher as investors were pleased with the latest low inflation data.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday after inflation continued to decline following more data.

The producer price index fell the most since April 2020 and came in below economists’ estimates.

Retail sales declined 0.1% in October, but rose modestly except auto and gasoline sales.

US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, building on Tuesday’s sharp rally following a sustained decline in inflation in the latest data.

The producer price index fell 0.5% in October from the previous month, the biggest decline since April 2020 and a sharp reversal from the 0.4% gain seen in September. On an annual basis, the PPI rose 1.3%, down from 2.2% in September. The reading follows Tuesday’s consumer price index report, which showed prices paid by consumers rose less than expected last month.

Overall, both reports should be encouraging for the Federal Reserve, as it has been aggressively raising interest rates over the past 18 months to control inflation without plunging the economy into recession.

Recent retail sales data also shows that it is meeting this target. Retail sales slowed in October, falling 0.1% in the first monthly decline since March. The decline was less than forecasts for a 0.3% decline, and excluding auto sales and gasoline, retail sales rose 0.1% last month.

“The pace of consumer spending is likely to slow in the fourth quarter, but the solid appetite for online shopping bodes well for the upcoming holiday sales period,” LPL chief economist Jeff Roach told Insider.

Here are the US indices at the closing bell at 4:00 pm on Wednesday:

Here’s what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.13% to $76.59 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude fell 1.75% to $81.03 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.14% to $1,963.80 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose eight basis points to 4.52%.

Bitcoin jumped 5.57% to $37,532.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com