US stocks are expected to recover from the blow of inflation

Salesforce (CRM) stock rose more than 2% on Wednesday after it launched a new artificial intelligence-focused product on Slack.

Yahoo Finance’s Dan Hawley reports:

Popular workplace messaging app Slack has officially launched its Slack AI. An intelligent assistant, the bot is designed to make it easy to get hold of the ever-growing list of work threads and channels that make your dreams come true.

Salesforce-owned (CRM) Slack has been testing Slack AI with some early adopters, but now it’s opening the service up to all of its customers, albeit as a paid add-on. However, Slack did not disclose the price of the offering.

Slack AI is divided into three main features: summarization for threads, summarization for channels, and a search option. To access threads and channel summaries, you go to the appropriate thread or channel and click or tap the star symbol in the upper right corner of your Slack window.

Slack AI will then walk through the content of your thread or channel and summarize it into a bite-sized list with key topics and action items. The idea is to eliminate the hassle of scrolling through long conversations that you might have missed in a meeting, while focusing on other work or while you’re out of the office.

Jackie Rocca, Slack vice president of product, said the feature is also helpful in time-sensitive situations. He cited an example in which employees were attempting to respond to a customer problem. However, the specialist who will usually resolve the issue is offline and by the time they get online they have already had a long conversation about the issue with the customer and other employees.

Instead of scrolling back and forth between the customer and colleagues, the specialist can use Slack AI to summarize the chat and get the gist of what’s happening instantly.

The same general concept applies to channel summaries. You can choose to summarize recent conversations from the last seven days or within a specific time period.

