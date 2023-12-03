US stock rally could falter if tensions rise after Red Sea attack

By Crystal Hu and Ira Iosebashvili

(Reuters) – An attack on a U.S. warship and commercial vessels in the Red Sea on Sunday threatened to reignite investor concerns about an escalating war between Israel and Hamas, potentially complicating the outlook for a rally that could lead to US stocks will close at a new high. Last week for the year.

The Pentagon said it was aware of reports regarding attacks on a US warship and commercial vessels in the Red Sea on Sunday, while Yemen’s Houthi group claimed drone and missile attacks on two Israeli ships in the area.

Also on Sunday, a US military official told Reuters the United States launched a self-defense strike in Iraq against an “imminent threat” to a drone platform.

This development threatens to raise fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a broader conflict that could involve regional players such as the US and Iran. Such concerns increased after a Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7 but have subsided in recent weeks.

Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, said the broader conflict could prompt some investors to take profits on the recent rally in stocks. The S&P 500 rose nearly 9% in November on signs of easing inflation and expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. The index is up nearly 20% over the past year after closing at 4594.63 on Friday.

“The market is sensitive to any extension of this conflict,” he said. “I think in any event active managers are more likely to hold on to their profits if this is a harbinger of a deeper military conflict that involves the US.”

Previous surges in geopolitical tensions have driven investors towards popular havens such as gold, Treasuries and the US dollar. Signs of escalating conflict in the Middle East could also boost oil prices, which have declined in recent weeks.

Phil Orlando, chief equity markets strategist at Federated Hermes, said rising tensions in the region could push West Texas Intermediate crude prices to between $80 and $90 a barrel. The price stood at $74.07 on Friday.

The development comes at a time when investors are keeping an eye on factors that could impact stocks in the coming weeks. The US employment report due on Friday could strengthen the case for those arguing that a cooling economy will prevent the Fed from raising interest rates further and possibly loosening monetary policy earlier than expected.

Other potential catalysts include the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Dec. 12-13, as well as seasonal factors such as tax-loss selling and the so-called Santa Claus rally.

Orlando said an increase in geopolitical tensions could cause the S&P 500 to drop “one or two hundred points.”

“There is no doubt that this represents a profit-making opportunity for investors,” he said. “Although I’m still confident the index will end the year at 4,600.”

(Reporting by Crystal Hu and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com