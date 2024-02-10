(Updated prices at 04:00 PM ET/2100 GMT)

By Sinead Carew and Shruti Shankar

Feb 9 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 passed 5,000 for the second consecutive day and the Nasdaq passed 16,000, boosting megacap stocks and chip companies including Nvidia as investors bet on artificial intelligence technology and strong earnings data. Kept an eye on.

Nvidia surged to a record high after Reuters reported it was building a new business unit focused on designing bespoke chips for cloud computing firms and others, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors .

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman was in talks with investors to raise money for a technology initiative aimed at boosting chip-manufacturing capacity to power AI, among other things .

“The story of AI so far has been about building infrastructure, chips, data centers,” said David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management. He said the report “at the very least emphasizes that there is potentially a tremendous amount.” “The demand for AI infrastructure going forward.”

While Lefkowitz said the S&P and Nasdaq’s round number milestones likely won’t change investors’ calculations about the market’s risk and reward potential, he said, “It raises the profile of what’s happening in the market.”

Along with the outperformance of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, technology-focused market giants including Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet also contributed heavily to the index gains.

With results from nearly two-thirds of S&P 500 companies, LSEG data now shows Wall Street expects fourth-quarter earnings to rise 9.0%, compared with a 4.7% rise expected on Jan. 1, while 81% of companies Performing better than expected. Average of 76% over the last four reporting periods.

“Earnings so far have been stronger than expectations,” said Tim Grisky, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “And there was news about additional growth opportunities for Nvidia specific to cloud computing, another growth area besides AI. Those are big drivers.”

The S&P 500 rose 27.98 points, or 0.56%, to 5,026.29, while the Nasdaq Composite added 196.95 points, or 1.25%, to 15,987.69, according to preliminary data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.19 points, or 0.16%, to 38,666.29.

Positive earnings and a boost of AI optimism have helped the S&P 500 hit 10 intraday record highs so far this year.

Earlier, data showed US monthly consumer prices rose less than initially estimated in December, but underlying inflation ran a little warmer – a mixed picture that dampened expectations of the timing of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Strong economic data and hawkish comments from Fed policymakers in recent days have dashed expectations that the central bank will begin cutting interest rates in March.

But Grysky points to the Fed’s official predictions in the “dot-plot,” which still point to a rate cut this year.

“The Fed has the wind behind the market. It appears we have reached the peak of interest rates. The next step is going to be lower. We don’t know when that will be. The Fed keeps throwing cold water on that idea but their “With the vote points they say they’re going to ease into the second half.”

Market participants are awaiting January consumer prices data next week for more clues about when the Fed will cut borrowing costs.

PepsiCo declined after fourth-quarter revenue fell less than expected, as several price increases dampened demand for its juices and Lay’s crisps.

Shares of Pinterest sank after it reported first-quarter revenue that fell well short of Wall Street estimates, while Cloudflare rose after forecasting first-quarter revenue and profit would rise significantly. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, Shruti Shankar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai, Shaunak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)

