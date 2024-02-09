,

S&P 500 trades above 5,000 for second day, Nasdaq hits 16,000

,

US consumer price index revised lower in December

,

Nvidia benefits from report it is building new unit

,

Indices: Dow down 0.14%, S&P up 0.57%, Nasdaq up 1.25%

(adds graphic)

By Sinead Carew and Shruti Shankar

Feb 9 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time on Friday and the Nasdaq briefly traded above 16,000, lifting megacap and chip stocks including Nvidia as investors bet on artificial intelligence technology. And tracked strong earnings data.

Nvidia gained 3.6% and hit a record high after Reuters reported it is creating a new business unit focused on designing bespoke chips for cloud computing firms and others, including advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors. Had been.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman was in talks with investors to raise money for a technology initiative aimed at boosting chip-manufacturing capacity to power AI, among other things .

“The story of AI so far has been about building infrastructure, chips, data centers,” said David Lefkowitz, head of U.S. equities at UBS Global Wealth Management. He said the report “at the very least emphasizes that there is potentially a tremendous amount.” “The demand for AI infrastructure going forward.”

While Lefkowitz said the S&P and Nasdaq’s round number milestones likely won’t change investors’ calculations about the market’s risk and reward potential, he said, “It raises the profile of what’s happening in the market.”

Technology-focused market giants including Microsoft, Amazon.com and Alphabet also contributed to index gains, outperforming the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which closed up 1.99%.

With results from nearly two-thirds of S&P 500 companies, LSEG data now shows Wall Street expects fourth-quarter earnings to rise 9.0%, compared with a 4.7% rise expected on Jan. 1, while 81% of companies Performing better than expected. Average of 76% over the last four reporting periods.

“Earnings so far have been stronger than expectations,” said Tim Grisky, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. “And there was news about additional growth opportunities for Nvidia specific to cloud computing, another growth area besides AI. Those are big drivers.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.64 points, or 0.14%, to 38,671.69, the S&P 500 rose 28.70 points, or 0.57%, to 5,026.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 196.95 points, or 1.25%, to 15,990.66.

Positive earnings and a boost of AI optimism have helped the S&P 500 hit 10 intraday record highs so far this year.

The Nasdaq closed just 0.4% below its record closing high of 16,057.44 set in November 2021.

During the week, all three indexes posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain, with the S&P up 1.4%, the Nasdaq up 2.3% and the Dow up 0.04%.

Earlier, data showed US monthly consumer prices rose less than initially estimated in December, but underlying inflation ran a little warmer – a mixed picture that dampened expectations of the timing of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Strong economic data and hawkish comments from Fed policymakers in recent days have dashed expectations that the central bank will begin cutting interest rates in March.

But Grysky points to the Fed’s official predictions in the “dot-plot,” which still point to a rate cut this year.

“The Fed has the wind behind the market. It appears we have reached the peak of interest rates. The next step is going to be lower. We don’t know when that will be. The Fed keeps throwing cold water on that idea but their “With the vote points they say they’re going to ease into the second half.”

Market participants are awaiting January consumer prices data next week for more clues about when the Fed will cut borrowing costs.

Among individual shares, Cloudflare rose 19.5% as it beat estimates of first-quarter revenue and profit. But PepsiCo’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 3.6%, falling short of estimates, as several price increases dampened demand for its juices and Lay’s crisps.

Pinterest shares fell 9.5% after it forecast first-quarter revenue well below Wall Street estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, with 456 new highs and 64 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, 2,960 issues advanced and 1,300 declined, with a ratio of 2.3 to 1 as 1,300 advanced compared to declining issues.

The S&P 500 recorded 47 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 312 new highs and 91 new lows.

11.53 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, compared with the 11.69 billion moving average of the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York, Shruti Shankar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai, Shaunak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)

Source: finance.yahoo.com