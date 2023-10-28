US stock investors worried due to Fed crisis keep an eye on the frothy treasury market

by David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Financial markets are gearing up for an important week, with the Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data and earnings from technology heavyweight Apple Inc potentially setting the course for stocks and bonds for the rest of the year.

October has lived up to its reputation for volatility, as a rise in Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty have pressured stocks. The S&P 500 index is down 3.5% this month, extending losses and leaving it 10% below its peak in late July.

Whether the road remains tough for the rest of 2023 may depend largely on the bond market. The Fed’s ‘prolonged high’ stance on interest rates and rising US fiscal concerns pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield – which moves inversely to prices – to 5% earlier this month, the highest since 2007. is more. High Treasury yields are viewed as a headwind for stocks, partly because they compete with equities for buyers.

Investors are worried that yields could rise further if the Fed strengthens its hawkish message at the central bank’s monetary policy meeting on Nov. 1. Strong US employment data next Friday could also be a catalyst for a rise in yields if it strengthens the case for keeping rates high to cool the economy and prevent inflation from rising again.

“Stocks will start to recover when the market believes bond yields have peaked,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Overall, futures markets are pricing in near certainty that the Fed will not raise rates in November, and about an 80% chance that the central bank will keep rates steady in December, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Still, policymakers forecast they will keep the key policy rate at current levels through most of 2024, longer than markets previously expected.

Alex McGrath, chief investment officer at Northend Private Wealth, said investors are “waiting to see how much each economic data point needs to push back another rate hike.”

US GDP growth in the third quarter was 4.9%, a sign that the labor market remains too hot, or that the Fed sees the need for further tightening to control inflation, which could lead to further volatility.

“It feels like we’re at a crossroads as to whether the strong growth we’ve seen over the summer months will continue into the fourth quarter,” said senior investment strategist Charlie Ripley, adding that inflation and restrictive monetary policy bubbles But concerns remain. Allianz Investment Management.

The Treasury is expected to announce the size of its upcoming auction later this week, adding to bond market concerns. Concerns about the rising federal deficit and increased supply have helped push yields higher.

Investors are also awaiting Apple’s results on Thursday amid an earnings season marred by disappointments from some growth and technology giants, including Tesla and Google. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is down 11% from its all-time high, though still up nearly 30% this year.

Some investors believe the worst of the selloff may be over.

Stovall of CFRA Research said the stock market will bounce back following seasonal trends. Since 1945, he said, the S&P 500 has advanced an average of 1.5% in November, making it the third-best performing month of the year.

Broadly speaking, some believe the stock market’s trading pattern this year points to a bounce in the fourth quarter.

According to Ned Davis Research, of the 14 instances when the S&P 500 rose at least 10% by July and then declined in August, as happened this year, the index has risen each time in the last four months of the year. The average profit in those cases has been 10%.

Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, said stocks appear “oversold” according to technical indicators and could rise if economic data comes in as expected.

“The stock market is set to rally at the end of the fourth quarter.”

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)

Source: finance.yahoo.com