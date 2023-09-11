US stock-futures rise on Tesla boost, inflation data in focus

(For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in the news window.)

,

Tesla benefits from Morgan Stanley upgrade

,

Boeing surges after Vietnam Airlines jet deal

,

Futures up: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.44%, Nasdaq 0.63%

(Updated at 7:04 am ET/1104 GMT)

By Ankika Biswas and Srishti Achar A

Sept 11 (Reuters) – Wall Street futures rose on Monday as Tesla shares rose, while investors awaited inflation data due later this week for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.

Three major indexes posted weekly losses on Friday as firming oil prices and stronger-than-expected economic data fueled concerns about sticky inflation and interest rates staying high for too long.

Investors now await important consumer and producer prices data as well as retail sales data due later this week.

Consumer price data on Wednesday will signal whether the U.S. economy is on track for a so-called soft landing that could allow the Fed to ease inflation without having a sharp impact on growth.

“This could be a defining period for stocks as we get some clarity on whether the rate hike cycle is truly at or near its end or the fight against inflation,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ. I still have more work to do.” A bell in a note.

“Until the market knows where the ultimate interest rates are and what the new normal is in terms of borrowing costs, we should probably brace ourselves for further volatility.”

According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 93% chance that the central bank will keep interest rates at current levels at the September meeting, while the probability of keeping interest rates on hold in November is 55.4%.

Fed officials have entered a blackout period, during which they typically do not make public comments until the policy decision results on Sept. 20.

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 81 points or 0.23%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 19.5 points or 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 96.75 points or 0.63%.

Tesla climbed 6.4% in premarket trading as Morgan Stanley upgraded the EV maker to “overweight” from “equal-weight” due to a potential boost to its market value from the firm’s supercomputer Dojo.

Apple gained 0.8% after falling nearly 6% last week due to a ban on iPhone use for government officials in China, ahead of its decline on Sept. 12.

Hostess Brands jumped 14.9% as Jif peanut butter maker JM Smucker is nearing a deal to buy the Twinkies snack cake owner for about $5 billion, according to sources.

Shares of Boeing rose 1.4% after the White House said Vietnam Airlines’ deal to buy 50 737 MAX jets from the plane maker was worth $7.8 billion.

Weekend data showed China’s consumer prices returned to positive territory in August, while factory-gate price declines slowed as deflation pressures eased amid signs of stabilization in the economy.

US-listed shares of Chinese companies PDD Holdings, Xpeng, Baidu rose between 1.9% and 4.7%, while the iShares China Large-Cap ETF added 1.4%.

Meta Platform added 1.3% on Sunday after a report said the company was working on a new, more powerful artificial-intelligence system. (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: finance.yahoo.com