US stock-futures rise on Fed pivot optimism

Nvidia plans to develop new chips to comply with US sanctions

Morgan Stanley’s downgrade has hit Plug Power.

Futures up: Dow 0.09%, S&P 0.18%, Nasdaq 0.23%

(Updated at 6:58 am ET/1158 GMT)

By Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A

6 December (Reuters)

Futures tracking U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Wednesday as investors were optimistic about a rate cut by the Federal Reserve early next year and awaited more labor market data.

The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower in the previous session, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq was boosted by a drop in Treasury yields after data showing softening in labor demand stoked speculation the Fed may raise rates.

Traders are almost certain the central bank will keep rates steady next week and expect a rate cut in the first quarter of next year.

Bets for a rate cut of at least 25 basis points in March are currently 59%, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 34 points or 0.09%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 8.25 points or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 36.25 points or 0.23%.

Steve Clayton, head of equities, said: “The Fed wants to make sure that inflation is really under control before easing policy, we are going to see this guessing game where the markets will keep themselves ahead of the Fed’s next move. tries to.” Hargreaves Lansdowne’s fund said in a note.

Most megacap stocks rose in premarket trading. Nvidia rose 1.1% after the chip designer said it was working with the U.S. government to ensure new chips for the Chinese market are compliant with export restrictions.

Equities have bounced off October lows on optimism about higher interest rates, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising nearly 9% in November, hitting a year’s high last week.

Employment data is in focus this week, with the November non-farm payrolls report due on Friday, which is likely to shape expectations for the interest rate path ahead.

Before then, investors will get another glimpse of the state of the labor market with the ADP national employment report due at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

In other stocks, Plug Power fell 5.8% before the bell, as Morgan Stanley downgraded the hydrogen fuel cell firm from “equal weight” to “underweight” on liquidity concerns.

tobacco giants

Altria Group and Philip Morris International slipped 1.6% and 1.0% respectively, after UK counterpart British American Tobacco said it would suffer a $31.5 billion loss from writing down the value of some US cigarette brands. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Pooja Desai)

