Futures down: Dow 0.03%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.40%

Nov 3 (Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday under pressure from a slide in Apple shares after a disappointing quarter-quarter forecast, while investors awaited a key employment report for more signals on interest rate trajectory.

Apple fell 3.3% in premarket trading after sales forecasts for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations, even as surging iPhone sales and strong services revenue helped fourth-quarter results beat estimates. Lifted up.

Other megacap growth stocks were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield holding steady at 4.67% after falling to a three-week low in the previous session.

“The only thing that can keep Apple from falling into deep water is… another rise in US bonds, and a further decline in yields,” said Ipec Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage gain since April on growing optimism that the Federal Reserve has reached the end of its monetary tightening campaign.

All three major indexes are tracking their biggest weekly gains in almost a year.

Investors are focused on the Labor Department report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (12:30 GMT), which is expected to show U.S. job growth likely slowed last month, partly due to Detroit Big Due to the strike against three automakers. Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls to rise by 180,000 jobs in October after a rise of 336,000 in September, with the unemployment rate seen holding steady at 3.8%.

The reading, which would come after mixed data on the labor market this week, could reinforce the view that the US central bank does not need to raise interest rates further. But analysts cautioned that the stronger-than-expected report could resurface concerns about interest rates.

“Any strength in job growth or wage growth data could bring bond trades back down to earth and remind them that if the U.S. jobs market — and the economy — remained so strong, the Fed would again… “Can be aggressive.”

At 5:12 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 10 points or 0.03%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 8.25 points or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 60 points or 0.4%.

Among the major movers, Fortinet declined 23.3% in the premarket after the cybersecurity firm reported fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

Coinbase shares fell 3% after the cryptocurrency exchange’s trading volume declined for the second consecutive quarter.

The block jumped 18.4% after the payments firm raised its annual adjusted profit forecast. (Reporting by Amrita Khandekar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: finance.yahoo.com