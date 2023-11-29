Updated at 4:45 p.m. Nov. 28 with comments from local, state and federal officials

U.S. Steel announced Tuesday it will close most of its Granite City Works plant and permanently lay off 1,000 workers.

1,000 employees are involved Dan Simmons, president of United Steelworkers Local 1899, said about 400 people have been on temporary layoff since Oct. 1, with an additional 600 on the way. Before Tuesday’s layoffs, Granite City Works operated with about 900 employees. The 600 employees could mean that only 300 will remain in non-steel manufacturing operations.

The news is a major blow to the Metro East community, whose economic power is centered around the plant.

Tony Fuhrman, director of Madison County’s Employment and Training Department, said the county will provide services to affected employees around the beginning of the year. He said the change will be difficult for many workers.

“A lot of them are multi-generational,” Fuhrman said. “They were very proud of the fact that they were steelworkers. Father was a steel worker. Grandfather was a steel worker. So it’s more than just losing a job. I mean, it’s part of their family legacy that’s been taken away.”

A spokesman for the Pittsburgh-based parent company said the layoffs were made to ensure that steel produced in Granite City matches orders coming into the mill.

“U.S. Steel has indefinitely idled Granite City’s primary operations and will take advantage of the company’s active iron and steel manufacturing facilities to meet customer demand,” company spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski wrote. “We thank our employees for their contributions and will keep them informed throughout this process.”

The soon-to-be-fired employees will have at least 60 days left on the job. The notice they received on Tuesday meets the requirement that large employers give at least 60 days’ notice before layoffs. The exact number of employees who lost their jobs is unclear.

“We estimate that approximately 60% of employees who received notices will be affected,” Malkowski said.

In September, U.S. Steel announced temporary layoffs in October for about 400 workers, citing a decline in demand due to a month-long strike by unions representing autoworkers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis facilities.

Simmons said that very little steel produced in Granite City is used for auto industry production. Both he and Illinois U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, who represents the area, have expressed concerns about U.S. Steel’s motivations.

“It’s clear that these layoffs were never about the market and were always about targeting organized workers,” Budzinski said. “US Steel must be held accountable.”

US Steel has considered bids to buy the entire company in the past few months. The company first rejected an unsolicited bid from a rival steel company in August. After receiving a few other offers, US Steel signed a non-disclosure agreement allowing the rival company to participate in the potential sale process.

The company also floated the idea of ​​selling Granite City Works to neighbor SunCoke Energy Inc. in a deal that would permanently cut an estimated 1,000 jobs. However, the union has said it has the power to veto the deal, Simmons said.

Illinois state Sen. Erica Harris, R-Edwardsville, said Tuesday’s layoffs are devastating for the entire community. Harris, the granddaughter of a steelworker, said, “Excusing the closures will provide little comfort to those who rely on these good-paying jobs to support their families.”

“Our community has helped build this company for generations,” he said. “U.S. Steel is turning its back on our workers, our community and our state.”

