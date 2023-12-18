US Steel, once the world's largest corporation, has agreed to sell itself to a Japanese company

New York CNN –

US Steel has agreed to be bought by Nippon Steel, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, in a deal worth $14.1 billion.

The deal marks the latest step toward the gradual decline of the iconic 122-year-old company, which was once the largest company on the planet. It was one of the first major conglomerates and a symbol of American industrial power.

But it is no longer even America’s largest steelmaker, having been overtaken by Nucor Steel years ago.

“We believe … this combination is truly the best fit for everyone,” said David Burritt, CEO of U.S. Steel. “Today’s announcement also benefits the United States – ensuring a competitive, domestic steel industry while strengthening our presence globally.”

“The best days for U.S. Steel are ahead,” Burritt told investors at the conclusion of a conference call Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, US Steel’s operations will retain its name and remain headquartered in Pittsburgh. But there may still be opposition to this deal.

Earlier this summer the United Steelworkers union vowed to support a proposed proposal by the only other unionized U.S. steel company, Cleveland Cliffs, to buy U.S. Steel in a cash-and-stock deal, then valued at $32.53 a share, or Nippon was 40% less than all cash. Proposal. The US Steel Board rejected that offer and began considering other bids.

The 11,000-member union at US Steel attacked the Nippon Steel deal on Monday.

USW President David McCall said, “To say we are disappointed by the deal announced between US Steel and Nippon is an understatement, as it reflects the same greedy, short-sighted attitude that has guided US Steel for too long ” “Throughout this process we remained prepared to work with U.S. Steel to retain this iconic American company under domestic ownership and operation, but it instead chose to address the concerns of its dedicated workforce and transition to a foreign-owned company.” “Decided to sell.”

The union has made it clear that it hopes to stop the deal.

It added, “We would urge government regulators to carefully examine this acquisition and determine whether the proposed transaction serves the national security interests of the United States and benefits workers.”

Some lawmakers from Rust Belt states joined the union on Monday to voice opposition to a foreign buyer.

“Today, a significant portion of America’s defense industrial base was auctioned off to foreigners in exchange for cash,” Republican Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio said in a statement. “I warned about this outcome months ago and will protest against it in the coming months.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman – who lives and was previously mayor of Braddock, PA, where U.S. Steel’s first steel plant still operates – condemned the deal and promised to work to block the transaction.

“It is absolutely outrageous that U.S. Steel has agreed to sell itself to a foreign company,” Fetterman said in a statement. “Steel is always about security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing everything I can using my platform and my position to stop this foreign sale.

Fetterman called the deal “yet another example of hard-working Americans being blindsided by greedy corporations willing to sell out their communities to serve their shareholders.” He too filmed a video From the rooftop of his home, across the street from the US Steel plant in Braddock, PA, to execute the deal.

US Steel’s statement said Nippon Steel has a strong track record of workplace safety and working closely with unions, all union contracts remain in place and Nippon Steel is committed to maintaining these relationships uninterrupted .

US Steel was founded through a merger in 1901 when a group led by JPMorgan and Charles Schwab, two of the world’s leading financiers at the time, purchased a steel company owned by Andrew Carnegie and turned it into their Combined with its stake in rival Federal Steel Company. ,

The new company became the first in the world to be valued at more than $1 billion, twice the size of the entire US budget that year. The deal made owner Andrew Carnegie the richest man in the world.

Early in the last century, the company produced steel that helped the United States become a global economic superpower, providing steel not only for skyscrapers, bridges, and dams, but also for the autos favored by American consumers. Steel also became available for tools and other products.

In fact, U.S. Steel was so influential that its competitiveness helped lead to the creation of the country’s antitrust laws, which were passed in an effort to keep the company’s strategic and financial strength and the power of Standard Oil in check.

The company’s name entered popular culture as shorthand for both size and industrial strength. In “The Godfather Part II”, mobster Hyman Roth tells Michael Corleone, explaining the mob’s growing reach, “Michael, we’re bigger than U.S. Steel.” When the Yankees were winning an unprecedented five consecutive World Series, baseball fans who hated the team used to say that “cheering for the Yankees is like cheering for U.S. Steel.”

But in recent years, US Steel has fallen far behind other US steel companies in steel production and stock market value.

And the domestic steel industry is a shell of its former self, with no companies among the 10 largest steel producers worldwide.

“That company was at its peak in 1916,” longtime steel industry analyst Charles Bradford told CNN in August, when bidding for U.S. Steel began. “It’s always been downhill. Peak production was in the 1970s. It did nothing for decades.”

According to a story published in The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on its 100th anniversary in 2001, the company’s peak employment of 340,000 people came in 1943 during World War II, when it played a vital role in the Allied military war effort.

The same article states that peak steel production occurred in 1953, when the company produced 35.8 million tons of steel, while steelmakers in Europe and Japan were still struggling to recover from the war. Last year, US Steel exported just 11.2 million tons of steel from its US operations and had only 15,000 American employees.

From its peak, the company began to lag behind its early competitors – both foreign and domestic. At first, it lagged behind competitors in Japan and Germany, which were forced to rebuild anew after World War II and use new technologies that required much less labor and energy.

“US Steel had 1940s technology,” Bradford said.

U.S. Steel and other steelmakers eventually followed those foreign competitors in upgrading factories and equipment, but they still used old methods to make steel by melting raw materials such as iron ore in giant blast furnaces.

Those “integrated” steelmakers soon fell behind so-called “mini-mills”, non-union rivals that use more efficient electric arc furnaces to transform old steel scrap from old cars and other products into new steel products.

The industry faces pressure from regulators around the world to cut carbon emissions from the steel manufacturing process which is incredibly energy intensive and fraught with carbon emissions.

Charlotte-based Nucor, the pioneer of this mini-mill technology, has a market capitalization of $42.5 billion, while the deal values ​​U.S. Steel at just over $14 billion.

Nucor is also the largest US steelmaker by production, making an estimated 20.6 million metric tons of steel per year, ranking 16th in the world. This compares with US steel at 14.49 million metric tons, including its operations in Europe, which ranks 27th in the world for 2022 according to the World Steel Association.

US Steel did not open its first electric arc furnace until 2020.

Bradford said that across the way, U.S. Steel and other U.S. integrated steelmaking rivals with established names such as Bethlehem Steel, Inland Steel and LTV Steel underestimated the competitive challenge they faced from overseas and domestic mini-mills. In recent years, steelmakers in China, India and Korea have expanded capacity far more than U.S. steel. Those three other integrated steelmakers have already been swallowed up in mergers and today are part of U.S. Steel rival Cleveland Cliffs.

By 1991, after 90 years in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, U.S. Steel had fallen out of the benchmark of the nation’s 30 most important companies. At the same time, Walt Disney and JPMorgan & Co., a Wall Street firm ironically named after the founder of U.S. Steel, joined the index. This was another sign that the country’s economy was no longer focused on manufacturing, but more on information and finance.

Monday’s all-cash offer represents a 40% premium over the closing price of US Steel shares from Friday. US Steel shares jumped 27% in morning trading. Nippon shares were down 1% in trading in Japan, which closed before the deal was announced.

