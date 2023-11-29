US Steel closes Granite City furnace ‘indefinitely’, threatens to lay off 1,000 people

GRANITE CITY — The last operating blast furnace at U.S. Steel’s plant in Granite City will be idled indefinitely, the company said Tuesday, after previously temporarily extending the closure.

The company also informed 600 additional employees on Tuesday that they could lose their jobs.

However, U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said the company expects to lay off only a portion of them.

And a local union official said he thinks the plant will continue to operate with the same number of workers, at least for now.

The fate of the Granite City plant has been in question since last summer, when U.S. Steel revealed plans to sell a portion of the facility to Chicago-based SunCoke Energy in a deal that could eliminate about 1,000 of the 1,450 jobs at the plant. Will go.

Companies are still in discussion.

Then, adding to the uncertainty, US Steel said this summer that it was considering a sale of the company.

The Pittsburgh-based steel company has not made any public announcements about finalizing any potential transactions.

The Granite City facility has two blast furnaces, which are used to make steel. One had already been closed.

This fall, U.S. Steel temporarily closed for the second time, anticipating the closure would last less than six months.

But in a layoff notice filed with regional authorities on Tuesday, the company told 1,000 workers it now expects the closure to last longer.

Of those, 400 workers were already on temporary layoff from the site. Notification this week warned 600 more people could face permanent layoffs.

Dan Simmons, president of United Steelworkers Local 1899, said Tuesday afternoon that he expects the plant to still be operating with the same number of workers.

Malkowski said the company estimates that 60% of the total 1,000 employees who received notices could ultimately be affected.

According to the notice, the changes will start from January 28.

When the decision to deactivate the blast furnace was first announced in September, the company blamed softening automotive industry demand due to a widespread strike by the United Auto Workers. Officials rejected the company’s claim that the strike was responsible: U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski, D-Illinois, called it an attempt to “pit working people against each other.”

The UAW walkout of the Big Three automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – ended in late October.

On Tuesday, US Steel said the move to idle the blast furnace indefinitely was taken to balance its production with customer demand.

The company’s steel rolling and finishing operations will continue at the site, using metal slabs from other facilities.

Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said he is already thinking about the buildings and land that will be left vacant as parts of the plant close. He said he is concerned about how those areas will be maintained and is raising the issue with U.S. Steel.

“I’m going to force them to start thinking about this,” Parkinson said. “My citizens deserve better.”

Steel Shutdown: U.S. Steel will cut 950 jobs at its Granite City Works when it ceases primary steel production there. David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher say that despite the protection provided by the steel tariff, the mill’s aging made its closure inevitable.

David Nicklaus, Chris Drury

