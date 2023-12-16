US Smartphone Tariff Tracker & Analysis 2023: Prices for Consumer & Business Post & Prepaid Plans
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “U.S. Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
research and markets logo
Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators throughout the industry. Keeping up to date with the increasing complexity of packages offered is a challenge.
The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across the US region since 2010 and is being updated every quarter since then.
Prices presented in local currency, EUR and USD allow quick and uniform comparison of the 400+ pricing plans covered.
The main information collected and provided in the Excel spreadsheet includes:
-
operator name
-
Effective/Verified Date
-
Type of customer (consumer, youth, senior, etc.)
-
Subscription Type (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)
-
Contract period for postpaid plans (MTM, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)
-
Validity for prepaid plans
-
name of the scheme
-
Cost in local currencies and Euros (including tax)
-
Inclusive allowances like Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, Roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these)
-
Tariffs (per minute, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 MByte data
-
tax rate
-
Comments (these relate to the pricing plan and provide additional information such as add-on descriptions)
In this continuously updated service – every quarter – based on surveys of providers, the database will reveal how operator marketing strategies plan to maintain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.
The database also highlights major changes announced by operators since the last update which can be easily identified when marked in red.
Geographic Coverage (Mobile Network Operators) End of June 2023:
-
argentina claro
-
argentina movistar
-
Barbados Digicel
-
bolivia entel
-
brazil claro
-
brazil vivo
-
brazil tim
-
canada rogers
-
Chile Claro
-
chile movistar
-
colombia movistar
-
colombia claro
-
el salvador movistar
-
guatemala claro
-
Jamaica Digicel
-
mexico telcel
-
Paraguay Claro
-
Peruvian Claro
-
peru movistar
-
Trinidad Digicel
-
uruguay movistar
-
USA AT&T Wireless
-
usa verizon
-
USA T-Mobile
Key features of the database include:
-
Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format in local currency, Euro and US dollars, making it easy to compare.
-
Each plan provides details such as the costs and perks that come with it.
-
All data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.
-
A summary report commenting on the main changes is provided with each update.
-
Researched by a multilingual team
-
Inquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24 years of experience in telecom pricing
Membership included
Who should subscribe to this service
-
Government agencies need to compare mobile prices in different countries
-
telecom operator
-
Software and Equipment Vendors
-
consultant
-
Investors, venture capital companies and financial institutions
A selection of companies mentioned in this report are included
-
AT&T Wireless
-
CLARO
-
digicel
-
antel
-
movistar
-
rogers
-
T-Mobile USA
-
telcel
-
tim
-
Verizon
-
Vivo
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q08ps6
About ResearchandMarkets.com
ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.
media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
Call +1-917-300-0470 for EST office hours
Call toll free for US/CAN +1-800-526-8630
Call +353-1-416-8900 for GMT office hours
US Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside US): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
Decision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-smartphone-tariff-tracker-and-analyse-2023-prices-for-consumer-and-business-post-and-prepatti-plans- 302016687.html
Source Research and Markets
Source