DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “U.S. Smartphone Tariff Tracker and Analysis 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

research and markets logo

Pricing is used as one of the key differentiators by mobile operators throughout the industry. Keeping up to date with the increasing complexity of packages offered is a challenge.

The analyst has researched and collated prices for post- and prepaid smartphone price plans across the US region since 2010 and is being updated every quarter since then.

Prices presented in local currency, EUR and USD allow quick and uniform comparison of the 400+ pricing plans covered.

The main information collected and provided in the Excel spreadsheet includes:

operator name

Effective/Verified Date

Type of customer (consumer, youth, senior, etc.)

Subscription Type (Postpaid/Prepaid, Hybrid)

Contract period for postpaid plans (MTM, 6, 12, 18, 24 plans)

Validity for prepaid plans

name of the scheme

Cost in local currencies and Euros (including tax)

Inclusive allowances like Voice, IDD, SMS, MMS, Data, Roaming VAS, others, a separate column for each of these)

Tariffs (per minute, per SMS, per MMS, per 1 MByte data

tax rate

Comments (these relate to the pricing plan and provide additional information such as add-on descriptions)

In this continuously updated service – every quarter – based on surveys of providers, the database will reveal how operator marketing strategies plan to maintain loyalty, entice new customers and increase usage and value.

The database also highlights major changes announced by operators since the last update which can be easily identified when marked in red.

Geographic Coverage (Mobile Network Operators) End of June 2023:

argentina claro

argentina movistar

Barbados Digicel

bolivia entel

brazil claro

brazil vivo

brazil tim

canada rogers

Chile Claro

chile movistar

colombia movistar

colombia claro

el salvador movistar

guatemala claro

Jamaica Digicel

mexico telcel

Paraguay Claro

Peruvian Claro

peru movistar

Trinidad Digicel

uruguay movistar

USA AT&T Wireless

usa verizon

USA T-Mobile

Key features of the database include:

Tariff price plans for consumer and business post and prepaid, presented in tabular format in local currency, Euro and US dollars, making it easy to compare.

Each plan provides details such as the costs and perks that come with it.

All data is updated quarterly, and changes made are marked in red.

A summary report commenting on the main changes is provided with each update.

Researched by a multilingual team

Inquiry service provided by a tariff expert with 24 years of experience in telecom pricing

Membership included

Who should subscribe to this service

Government agencies need to compare mobile prices in different countries

telecom operator

Software and Equipment Vendors

consultant

Investors, venture capital companies and financial institutions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report are included

AT&T Wireless

CLARO

digicel

antel

movistar

rogers

T-Mobile USA

telcel

tim

Verizon

Vivo

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q08ps6

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

Call +1-917-300-0470 for EST office hours

Call toll free for US/CAN +1-800-526-8630

Call +353-1-416-8900 for GMT office hours

US Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside US): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-smartphone-tariff-tracker-and-analyse-2023-prices-for-consumer-and-business-post-and-prepatti-plans- 302016687.html

Source Research and Markets

Source