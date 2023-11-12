US shutdown risk reduced in stopgap plan proposed by Johnson

(Bloomberg) — The threat of a U.S. government shutdown eased on Nov. 18 as House Speaker Mike Johnson proposed a compromise temporary funding plan without insisting on the deep spending cuts that ultraconservatives have sought.

Johnson introduced his proposal less than a week before the existing temporary spending bill was set to expire, leaving little time for Republicans and Democrats to resolve differences and avoid a shutdown. But by refusing an immediate 30% spending cut demanded by some conservatives and changes to US asylum law, Johnson improved the outlook for compromise.

The proposal, which leaves out new funding for aid to Israel and Ukraine, would extend funding for some government agencies until January and others until February. While the two-step idea risks Democratic pushback, it is more likely to pass the Senate given the lack of immediate spending cuts.

“This bill would stop the ubiquitous holiday season tradition of absurd spending bills being introduced just before the Christmas holidays,” Johnson said in a statement.

The extension through January 19 will apply to funding for the Departments of Veterans Affairs, Energy, Agriculture, Transportation as well as Housing and Urban Development, with the rest extended through February 2. The goal is to motivate the Senate to accelerate work on those bills.

Republican leaders plan to hold a House vote on the plan on Tuesday – which could end Johnson’s brief honeymoon period with conservative rebels in the party.

Radical conservatives have demanded that Johnson include immediate spending cuts and changes to US immigration policies in any temporary funding to keep the government open. Johnson will almost certainly need Democrats to pass his plan through the House over these objections.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted in early October for allowing lawmakers to vote on a 48-day measure that now funds the government. What followed was a three-week battle within the party to choose a successor, culminating in the elevation of Johnson, of Louisiana, the darling of fiscal and social conservatives in the GOP.

The White House expressed skepticism about the House plan. “This proposal is a recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns — full stop,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Saturday.

Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy, influential among ultra-conservatives on fiscal matters, condemned the proposed string-free temporary funding.

“It’s 100% clean. And I oppose it 100%,” Roy said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The bill expands some US agricultural subsidies, including those for dairy products. It also includes a provision to allow the construction of a second Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, a program led by General Dynamics Corp.

The House Rules Committee will hold a hearing Monday to consider the bill, decide whether to advance it to a floor vote and set out procedures for taking that action.

Illustrating the stakes, Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded the US credit-rating outlook to negative from stable. Moody’s cited growing risks to the country’s fiscal strength and pointed to political polarization, particularly in Congress.

Johnson told lawmakers on a call Saturday that the plan avoids allowing the Senate to jam the House with a huge spending package just before the Christmas holidays in December, according to people familiar with the talks. He also said it isolates the stopgap bill from the fight in Washington over further aid to Ukraine.

Johnson said that if the Senate fails to negotiate a full-year funding bill, the House would focus on a full-year stopgap bill by Sept. 30, a move that would freeze all spending under the earlier debt-ceiling agreement. Will allow deduction of %. ,

However, a person familiar with the discussions said, the GOP plans to leave defense in place as a stopgap throughout the year.

Johnson has been forced to cancel votes on two annual spending bills during his brief time as speaker due to divisions among Republicans over government spending. A continued revolt by conservatives could force them to back out of Saturday’s plan, raising the risk of a shutdown again.

The White House Budget Office began coordinating shutdown plans with federal agencies this week. If a shutdown occurs, federal employees deemed non-essential would be furloughed, while essential civilian and military personnel would work without pay. There will be delays in payments to vendors as well as federal contracts.

Goldman Sachs Group analysts estimated in September that the shutdown would reduce the US economy’s quarterly growth by 0.2 percentage points per week.

